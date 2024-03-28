Surface Pro 10 for Business With an Intel Core Ultra chip, a 120Hz display, up to a meaty 64GB of RAM, and a versatile, 2-in-1 laptop/tablet design, Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 for Business is a compelling business machine. Pricing starts at $1,199, so it's clearly a premium product, but not overly pricy. Pros Versatile hybrid design 1440p camera Intel Core Ultra Cons Integrated Intel graphics Up to 1TB of storage $1199 at Microsoft

For those in need of a great business laptop, your eye might be drawn to the top laptops in general or, perhaps, the best convertible laptops. Even still, there are a lot of options. Microsoft's Surface computers, though, are always reliable choices, and the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business laptops are the latest Surface computers set to arrive this April.

Before you get too excited, you'll have to pick one. Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate comparison between the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

Price, availability, and specs

Both are coming April 9th

The Surface Pro 10 for Business arrives on April 9th, and you can pre-order now. Pricing starts at $1199, which will go up depending on which CPU you end up with, how much RAM you want, and what kind of drive you need. Color-wise, you can choose between Black and Platinum.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business also arrives April 9th, and you can likewise pre-order now. Like the Surface Pro, pricing begins at $1199 and goes up depending on CPU choice, RAM capacity, and storage amount. The Surface Laptop also comes in Platinum and Black colorways, too.



Surface Pro 10 for Business Surface Laptop 6 for Business CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Graphics Intel Arc Display type LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits, touch LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio Display (Size, Resolution) 13 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz 13.5 or 15 inches, 2256x1504 or 2496x1664, RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x 8GB LPDDR5, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery 48WHr 47WHr Charge speed 45W 45W Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard 1 Thunderbolt (2 TB4 in the 15-inch model), USB 3.1 Type-A, Surface Connect, optional Smart Card reader Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 1440p Surface Studio Camera 1080p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity No No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Tablet Laptop Dimensions 287x208.6x9.3mm 13.5-inch: 308x223x16.7mm, 15-inch: 340x244x16.9mm Weight 879g 13.5-inch: 1.38kg, 15-inch: 1.68kg Speakers 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Platinum, Black Pen compatibility Microsoft Pen Protocol Microsoft Pen Protocol Price Starts at $1,199 13.5-inch: Starts at $1,199, 15-inch: Starts at $1,399

Design and display

Traditional clamshell vs convertible

With the Surface Pro 10, you've got a tablet-style design with a touchscreen, a kickstand, and an attachable keyboard on top of smart pen support. It's a sleek, trim device with rounded corners and slim bezels. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 6 is a traditional clamshell laptop. It's fairly slim, and with familiar rounded edges and a minimalist aesthetic, it's very much the classic laptop version of the Surface Pro 10.

As you'd expect, the 15-inch model of the Surface Laptop 6 is bigger and heavier than the 13-inch Surface Pro 10. However, the 13-inch model of the Surface Laptop 6 is also bigger and heavier than the 13-inch Surface Pro 10. Especially with thickness, at 0.37 inches versus 0.66 inches, and weight, where the Surface Pro 10 weighs 1.94 pounds compared to 3.06 pounds on the Surface Laptop 6, the tablet is clearly more portable.

When it comes to display, neither machine is especially impressive. The Surface Pro 10 features a 13-inch 120Hz 2880x1920 LCD panel with an anti-reflective coating, while the Surface Laptop 6 sports a 13.5-inch 60Hz 2256x1504 LCD panel or a 15-inch 60Hz 2496x1664 LCD panel. Like the Surface Pro, you also get an anti-reflective coating on the Surface Laptop 6. Neither display is super premium, but the Pro does, at least, have a 120Hz refresh rate.

For webcams, the Surface Pro 10 has a 1440p Studio cam, and the Surface Laptop 6 has a 1080p Studio cam. As you can see, the Pro has the better camera, but that's not to say the Laptop 6 can't handle Zoom meetings and video calls. Altogether, the design of these machines is quite similar, although one is a convertible and one is a traditional laptop, but the Surface Pro 10 edges ahead of the Surface Laptop 6 thanks to a more responsive display and a better webcam.

Hardware and performance

Core Ultra chips everywhere

There's a lot of overlap between the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6. With both, you're getting up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and an Intel AI Boost NPU. The biggest difference comes down to the particular variety of Core Ultra chip you're getting.

With the Surface Pro 10, you can choose between an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or a Core Ultra 7 165U. The 135U features 12 cores and 14 threads and a boost clock of 4.4GHz, while the 165U has the same core count but with a boost clock of 4.9GHz. You also don't get the newer integrated Arc graphics. With the Surface Laptop 6, you get either an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H or a Core Ultra 7 165H. The 135H has 14 cores and 18 threads and a boost clock of 4.6GHz, and the 165H sports 16 cores and 22 threads with a boost clock of 5GHz.

As you can see, you're getting more cores, more threads, and higher clocks with the Core Ultra chips in the Surface Laptop 6. Plus, you also get Intel Arc graphics for better GPU performance. All this boils down to the fact that you'll likely see better all-around performance on the Surface Laptop 6, whether it's single-core, multi-core, or GPU. Of course, though, don't expect too much GPU power from either without a dedicated card.

The Surface Laptop 6 may well be the more powerful machine, but make no mistake, neither of these laptops has super powerful hardware. So, if you're looking or a video editing machine or a gaming laptop, look elsewhere. Since both laptops are essentially built for word processing, watching videos, scrolling on the web, that kind of thing, you may not necessarily care about the extra cores, extra threads, and faster clocks on the Surface Laptop 6.

Battery life

No hard numbers, but the outlook is good

We haven't had a chance to review either of these machines just yet, so we don't have the full picture of battery life. However, the specs at hand do paint a picture.

Both machines feature similarly-sized batteries, but the 15W Core Ultra chips inside the Surface Pro 10 will naturally suck up less power than the 28W Core Ultra chips inside the Surface Laptop 6. So, we'd expect slightly worse overall battery life on the Surface Laptop 6. However, the differences between the two in terms of battery life may not necessarily be significant.

Microsoft estimates 18-19 hours of typical usage on a single charge for both laptops. Manufacturer battery life numbers are not usually that reliable, but if you're not pushing either of these laptops to their limits, making it through a day without charging seems pretty realistic.

Surface Pro 10 for Business vs Surface Laptop 6 for Business: Which should you buy?

Convertible or clamshell?

This one's definitely a toss up. The Surface Pro 10 has a versatile hybrid tablet/laptop design alongside a 120Hz display, but it sports overall weaker Core Ultra chips than the Surface Laptop 6. On the other hand, the Surface Laptop 6 has the more powerful 28W Core Ultra chips, but you don't get tablet functionality or a 120Hz display. Really, this is a matter of personal preference.

Since the Surface Pro 10 isn't that far behind the Surface Laptop 6 in power, as well as that neither laptop truly offers up serious power, our overall top choice is the Surface Pro 10 thanks to its more responsive display, hybrid design, and better shot at all-day battery life with 15W chips. However, if you don't care about tablet functionality or 120Hz, the Surface Laptop 6 is a great choice, too.

