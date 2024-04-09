Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Easier to recommend The Surface Pro 9 is still a great tablet in 2024. It's also a better value proposition than the Surface Pro 10 for Business, as the consumer-grade Surface Pro 10 is the more compelling upgrade for those who want the latest and greatest. For those who just want a solid Windows tablet and don't need the newest hardware, the Surface Pro 9 is a great option, although there are some trade-offs between the Intel and Arm-based models. Pros Intel and SQ3 CPU options SQ3 model delivers phenomenal battery life Vibrant and responsive 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen Better value Cons Battery life suffers on Intel models No USB4 support with SQ3 CPU $1000 at Microsoft

Surface Pro 10 for Business Not a compelling upgrade The Surface Pro 10 for Business is a suitable device, but it's not the best choice for average shoppers. The new Intel Core chips are great, but the other upgrades aren't enough to make this a compelling choice over the upcoming Surface Pro 10. Despite some noteworthy improvements, the Pro 10 for Business lacks the Pro 10's OLED display and superior Snapdragon chip that will likely offer superior performance. Pros Intel Core Ultra chips are excellent Much-needed anti-glare coating Base storage bump AI-ready Cons No OLED display Upcoming Surface Pro 10 is better $1199 at Microsoft



The next generation of Microsoft's successful Surface tablets and laptops is here. The company recently revealed the new Surface Pro 10 for Business, which features some noteworthy upgrades, such as new Intel Core Ultra chips. The return to an Intel CPU raises the question of how the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Pro 9 compare, as the last-gen model was the first of the Pro line to offer an ARM chip option.

We're more excited about the Surface Pro 10, which is coming in May and sports an OLED display. However, if you're curious to see how the Surface Pro 10 for Business stacks up against the Surface Pro 9, we've done an in-depth side-by-side comparison of these two Windows tablets. Let's take a look.

Price, specs & availability

Microsoft recently announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business as a work-focused device marketed to professionals. It arrived in March ahead of the consumer-grade Surface Pro 10, and the two have some notable differences. Retail pricing for the Surface Pro 10 ranges from $1,200 for the base configuration to $2,800 for a fully upgraded model.

The Surface Pro 9 launched in October 2022, with a starting price of $1,000 and a max price of $2,600 for a fully loaded Core i7 configuration. The Pro 9 was the first Surface tablet to offer a Snapdragon CPU option alongside the standard Intel Core chips. In contrast, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is notable for using the new Core Ultra system-on-chip architecture. Both are available directly from Microsoft and through major online tech retailers.



Surface Pro 10 for Business Microsoft Surface Pro 9 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U Wi-Fi model: 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U; 5G model: Microsoft SQ3 GPU Intel Graphics Wi-Fi model: Intel Iris Xe; 5G model: Qualcomm Adreno graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 13 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz 13.3-inch, 2880x1920 Pixel Sense touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, supporting Surface Pen Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Wi-Fi model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD; 5G model: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB SSD Battery 48WHr Wi-Fi model: Up to 15.5 hours; 5G model: Up to 19 hours Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard Wi-Fi model: 2x Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect; 5G model: 2x USB-C 3.2, Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Windows 11 Dimensions 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches (287x208.6x9.3mm) 11.3x8.2x0.37 inches (287x208.6x9.3mm) Weight 1.94 lbs (879g) Wi-Fi model: 1.94 pounds; 5G model: 1.95 pounds Speakers 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black Wi-Fi model: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, Graphite; 5G model: Platinum

Related Surface Pro 9 with 5G review: Windows on Arm keeps getting better Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 with 5G comes with a Qualcomm processor, giving it Windows Studio capabilities and great battery life.

Design

The definitive Windows tablet experience

Microsoft is sticking to the script with the new Surface Pro 10 models. That’s fine with us. It’s a winning formula that finally nailed the “Windows on a tablet” experience Microsoft chased for years without success. The Surface Pro 10 for Business looks and feels practically identical to the Surface Pro 9: Both sport a 13-inch PixelSense touch display, aluminum chassis, fold-out rear stand, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 1.95-pound weight.

One of the best features of the Surface Pro tablets is that they make great Windows 2-in-1 laptops with an attached Type Cover keyboard. If you’re already familiar with these, nothing’s changed here. The Type Cover magnetically attaches to the tablet along its side and folds up to cover the display when not in use.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is fully compatible with last-gen peripherals such as the Type Cover and Surface Pen, so if you already have these, they’ll work fine. However, the latest Type Cover models feature a Copilot key for quick access to Microsoft’s AI assistant. A wide array of Surface Pro 9 cases are available, all of which should fit the Surface Pro 10 models.

Ports and connectivity

Everything you need (almost)

Considering their nearly identical design, the Surface Pro 10 for Business and Pro 9 sport the same array of ports. These include two USB-C ports, a Surface Connect port, and a Surface Keyboard attachment interface. Both feature WI-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 wireless (5.1 for the Surface Pro 9 and 5.3 for the Pro 10 for Business). The tablets are also available with optional 5G network connectivity. For the Pro 9, this is limited to the Arm-based configuration. Neither offers a headphone jack or an SD card slot. Note that the Arm-based Surface Pro 9 only supports USB3, whereas the others all support Thunderbolt 4.

Display

The display has long been one of the best features of the Surface Pro tablets. The Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Pro 9 have a 13-inch LCD touch display with a 2,880 x 1,920 pixel resolution. That 3:2 aspect ratio works perfectly with the tablet form factor and gives you more horizontal real estate in stand mode. The touch functionality is also incredibly responsive. Writing on the Surface Pro 9 with the Slim Pen 2 feels as smooth as on paper.

Related The Surface Pro 10 for Business is good, but the one you want is coming in May Microsoft recently announced the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business, but these aren't the devices you've been waiting for.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business boasts some improvements. It now has an anti-reflective coating, which the glass touchscreens of the Surface tablets desperately need. It also got a bump in peak brightness. Yet, as good as these displays are, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is a bit of a disappointment. Not because it's bad, but because it's not OLED, which you get with the Surface Pro 10. Nonetheless, the anti-reflective coating and greater brightness are noticeable improvements – but they're not enough to sell the new Business model.

Performance

The new Core Ultra chips bring some notable upgrades

The Intel Core Ultra SoC is the star of the show with the Surface Pro 10 for Business. The new tablet is available with either a Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 155U, with up to 32GB of RAM for the Ultra 5 model or up to 64GB with the Core Ultra 7. These 12-core processors deliver a performance boost over the previous generation, but that’s not the biggest improvement they bring.

The most noteworthy feature of the Core Ultra chips is Intel AI Boost, a built-in NPU (neural processing unit). Intel AI Boost is purpose-built to tackle generative AI processes, which are becoming an increasingly prominent feature in many productivity apps. While impressive, the upgrade we're most excited about (as with the display) comes with the regular Surface Pro 10, which is getting the new Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite.

Related Intel's new Core Ultra processors double GPU performance and set up a wave of AI laptops The Intel Core Ultra processor lineup is made for laptops and it comes with Arc graphics and a big AI focus.

The Surface Pro 9 is configurable with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U CPU. The 5G model features Microsoft's SQ3 CPU, a chip based on the Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. It's an excellent performer and is easy on battery life, but it's not on par with the Intel Core variants, which outperformed the SQ3 in our benchmark tests. The Surface Pro 10 for Business takes the lead over the Pro 9 regarding raw horsepower, which shouldn't be a huge surprise.

Another area where the Surface Pro 10 for Business excels is camera performance. The front-facing Surface Studio Camera now supports 1440p and a wider 114-degree field of view, making it better than the Surface Pro 9 for video calls. Finally, base storage has also been bumped up to a 256GB SSD from the Pro 9's 128GB SSD, which we think is too tight for an everyday device in 2024. Those are welcome upgrades for a work device such as this one.

Battery life

Phenomenal longevity, hopefully made even better

The 46.5-watt-hour battery inside the Surface Pro 9 is superb when equipped with the SQ3 CPU, thanks to the incredibly power-efficient Arm chipset. In our tests, that model got around eight to 10.5 hours of use. Unfortunately, daily longevity isn't as good for the Intel Core variants due largely to the power-hungry 120Hz refresh rate display.

Related Does the Surface Pro 9 have good battery life? Battery life is important on a portable device like the Surface Pro 9. So what's the verdict? We take a look.

Hopefully, the more efficient Core Ultra processors inside the Surface Pro 10 will fix that or at least improve it. The functional life of the newer model's 48Wh battery is still an open question, and we need to spend more hands-on time with it. We'll be surprised if the new model is a step backward from the Intel-equipped Surface Pro 9.

Which is right for you?

True to its name, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is built with companies and other organizations in mind and is not aimed directly at you, the individual buyer. As such, it lacks a few upgrades that tech-savvy users might appreciate, such as an OLED display. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, then the Surface Pro 9 is our recommendation over the Pro 10 for Business for everyday users.

That’s not to say the Surface Pro 10 for Business is not a good device, because it is. Furthermore, its newer hardware (specifically the Intel Core Ultra SoC) is a nice upgrade. But unless you really want that Core Ultra CPU, you’re better off with the Surface Pro 10 releasing in May. The new Pro 10 sports an OLED display along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which outperformed the Core Ultra 7 155H in our tests. The Pro 10 may or may not even offer a Core Ultra option, but with those specs, it doesn’t look like that will matter.