Key Takeaways Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 with top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, OLED display, and AI features are finally here.

Surface Pro 10 brings out the best with OLED display, AI performance, and optional Surface Pro Flex Keyboard for enhanced user experience.

Surface Laptop 6 surprises with redefined design, thinner bezels, larger screens, haptic touchpad, and Snapdragon X Elite processors.

We've been hearing about the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for months now, but today, the wait is over. Microsoft has taken the wraps off of its first Surface devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, and they're looking fantastic.

The new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 aren't like the models the company launched just a couple of months ago for businesses. These are significantly redesigned and enhanced models with some big new features.

The new Surface Pro 10

Now with OLED

The Surface Pro is Microsoft's most popular device, and with the Surface Pro 10, the company is bringing it to the forefront of the Windows PC market. The new Surface Pro 10 — officially called Surface Pro, 11th Edition — obviously comes with the Snapdragon X Elite (or X Plus) chipset, which promises excellent performance and efficiency across the board, but more importantly, it also comes with 45TOPS of AI performance. This enables the new Copilot+ set of features Microsoft has introduced for Windows 11, with features like Recall, which allows you to travel back in time to what you were doing previously by searching for it using natural language.

Specifications CPU Up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS or OLED, up to 120Hz, touch and pen support Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Ports 2x USB4, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera Cellular connectivity Yes, optional 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Tablet (2-in-1) Price From $1,000

Aside from the processor, the big news with this model is the option for an OLED display supporting HDR, which also wasn't in the business model. OLED has been commonplace in premium Windows laptops for a few years now, so it's great to see Microsoft finally catch up, and the viewing experience on this tablet will be one of the best you can get on a WIndows tablet. There's also an improved webcam with a wider field of view.

Another big upgrade is the keyboard. Instead of the Signature Type Cover Microsoft has been shipping with Surface Pro models for years, this new model works with the optional Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, which gives you more felxibility for typing since you can adjust the position of the keyboard since can now use the keyboard detached from the tablet. Previous models only worked using the Pogo pins, so this is a very interesting change.

Surface Pro 10 The Surface Pro 10 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Best Buy

Surface Laptop 6

No more bezels

Close

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 6 has received its fair share of innovations compared to previous models, including the business version of the same name. Microsoft has finally redesigned the tablet so it looks more mdoern with much thinner bezels, addressing a major complaint with previous models. The reduced bezels allow the 13-inch model to get a bigger screen in the same footprint, going from 13.5 inches to 13.8. Meanwhile, thew 15-inch version keeps the same screen size, but now comes in a smaller package overall, making it a bit more portable.

Specifications CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS, 60Hz, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Price From $1,000 Battery Up to 22 hours of video playback Speakers Omnisonic speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune

Another addition with this model is a haptic touchpad, something borrowed from the Surface laptop Studio series. This means there are no moving parts on the touchpad, which results in improved durability.

Of course, you also get your choice of Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus processors with all the same benefits as the Surface Pro 10, including Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and new Windows Studio Effects for the webcam, which looks better than ever.

Surface Laptop 6 The Surface laptop 6 is the first major shakeup the lineup has received since its inception, with a brand-new design with thinner bezels, plus a new haptic touchpad. The laptop now comes in 13.8- or 15-inch models, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X plus chips. $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1300 at Best Buy (15 inches)

All of the Snapdragon X laptops announced today are available to pre-order now with full availability coming on June 18th. Pricing starts at $999.99 fopr consumers, with business models starting at $1,099.99.