Key Takeaways Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 will finally feature vibrant OLED displays, catching up with industry standards. Both will support HDR content.

AI will play a significant role in the upgrade, with Intel and Qualcomm-powered variants and an advanced Copilot feature known as "AI Explorer."

Windows 11 will introduce AI Explorer, allowing users to search past computer activities in natural language and get contextual help in various scenarios.

The Surface Pro 10 is expected to get a major display upgrade when it launches in April, along with the Surface Laptop 6. A new report indicates that both devices will be making the jump to OLED panels, instead of the IPS LCD displays that have been used for the past iterations of the company's flagship products. The devices are expected to be announced on March 21st, which is mere weeks away.

AI is also going to be a focus for these devices thanks to Windows 11 and a new feature that's being referred to as "AI Explorer".

OLED means Microsoft is finally catching up

The reported upgrade, shared by Zac Bowden of Windows Central, to an OLED panel in the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 is more than a welcome one. In the past few years, OLED laptops have become increasingly common, and everyone knows the benefits of these displays at this point. The inky blacks, vivid colors, and infinite contrast make these screens the best for consuming all kinds of media, and almost every premium laptop these days at least has an OLED option, with some being exclusively OLED laptops.

Along with Apple, Microsoft is one of very few companies not to have used OLED in its laptops in the past, so this change is a big one. Both devices will not only feature an OLED display but also support HDR content, leveraging the capabilities of OLED tech.

AI-infused processors and design changes

Surface Pro 9

It's not just the display that's being upgraded, however. Both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected to come in Intel- and Qualcomm-powered variants. The Intel models will use the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with AI capabilities and launch in April, while the Arm-based version will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and be available in June. Both models have a heavy focus on AI capabilities.

Aside from that, the Surface Pro 10 is said to feature a mostly similar design to what's currently used for the Surface Pro 9. However, it will have an upgraded wide-angle webcam with Studio Effects, plus a built-in NFX reader.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 6 is getting a much-needed redesign, shrinking the bezels around the display and adopting rounded corners, similar to the Surface Laptop Studio lineup. Also borrowed from that series is a new haptic touchpad. Additionally, you'll find an upgraded selection of ports, with two USB-C connections along with USB Type-A and Surface Connect, as well as a Copilot key on the keyboard.Windows 11 gets an "AI Explorer"

Bowden's report also sheds light on a major AI feature coming to Windows 11 in the second half of the year with the 2024 Update. This feature is being called "AI Explorer" and it's described as an advanced Copilot, something we've previously heard from the same source. Essentially, this feature can create a timeline of everything you do on your computer and turn every moment into something you can search for.

It works on any app, and it can understand your natural language requests, so you can ask it for a list of restaurants your friend told you about, and Windows will be able to bring that up for you. The report says even vague commands should work, with the example being that you can say "show me that thing about dinosaurs" to get every instance of the word dinosaurs you've seen in a document or page you opened in the past. If it works as described, this could be an incredibly useful feature for lots of people.

AI Explorer can also provide contextual help in many different scenarios. For example, if you're looking at an image, it might show you a button to edit the image, and with a simple command, you can specify what you want to do, such as removing the background from a photo using the Photos app.

All of this is on top of the features we're already expecting, including AI-based upscaling for games and real-time live captions and translation. This will all be coming later this year, but devices like the Surface Pro 10 will be among the first to get these capabilities.