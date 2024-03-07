Key Takeaways Big upgrade to OLED displays on Surface devices will deliver pure blacks and vibrant colors for improved visual experience.

Redesign for Surface Laptop 6 includes rounded corners, smaller bezels, and additional ports for a more modern look and feel.

Leading the way in Windows on Arm, Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 will feature Snapdragon X Elite processors for stellar performance.

When Panos Panay departed from Microsoft just before the company announced some very underwhelming new Surface devices, it seemed like Surface was set to die sooner rather than later. To some extent, it seemed like the Surface we knew was already gone as soon as Panay left, and it seemed like things could only go downhill.

However, recent reports suggest that the upcoming Surface devices — the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6, which are expected later this month — may be more exciting than we were expecting. It shows that, even if Microsoft is done taking big risks, there's still room for the lineup to grow and be competitive with other laptops on the market. If Microsoft can continue that for the future, maybe the Surface family can still have a prosperous life ahead of it.

OLED displays are a big upgrade

With any luck, they're also less reflective

Close

The big upgrade expected for the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 is that both devices will now come with OLED displays, replacing the IPS LCD panels we've been seeing for years. OLED has become increasingly popular in competing laptops over the past few years, with some also using mini-LED, but Microsoft has been stuck in its ways for some time. OLED displays will deliver a big improvement to the visual experience, with pure blacks and more vibrant colors than IPS panels can offer, and it's certainly a big improvement for the lineup.

2:44 Related Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) review: A terrific laptop for travel with few compromises The Asus Zenbook 14 comes with a sharp OLED display and Intel Core Ultra processors elevating every aspect of the experience.

Surface screens have always been good, but never great, and while OLED will help, I hope this change means other improvements as well. A big problem with just about every Surface device is that the screen is incredibly reflective, making it hard to see anything on the screen if you're outdoors. Hopefully, this is something Microsoft will also address when it switches to OLED panels, and it results in tangib le improvements to visibility.

A more modern design for the Surface Laptop 6

It was long overdue

For a company that prided itself in unique and innovative designs, it's crazy to me that Microsoft spent so long with such an old-fashioned design for the Surface Laptop series. For years, it has had the same thick bezels and overall design, which while premium, felt very stuck in the past.

Related Surface Laptop 5 review: More power, but that's about it Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 doesn't get some of the perks of the rest of the Surface lineup, but it has more power at the same price point.

Thankfully, the latest reports indicate that a redesign is on the way for the Surface Laptop 6, and it's long overdue. While we don't know exactly what it will look like, we're expecting smaller bezels and more ports, both of which are very welcome improvements. For a laptop, the connectivity on the Surface Laptop series has always been a little lacking, and while the Surface Laptop 5 added Thunderbolt, it was still just one port. The rumors indicate there will now be two, which puts it closer in line with other premium laptops.

The Surface Laptop 6 will also have rounded corners, which helps the screen feel softer and more modern.

Leading the way for Windows on Arm

Surface will be one of the first devices with the Snapdragon X Elite

Another big piece of news with the upcoming Surface devices, albeit one that we already heard about before, has to do with the processors. Of course, there will be Intel-powered models, but the big deal is that the Surface Pro 10 and SUrface laptop 6 will be some of the very first laptops to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, an extremely promising Arm-based chip. Based on everything we've seen and heard so far, this chip could revolutionize the Windows PC industry by offering stellar performance and efficiency compared to the Intel competition, and pretty much everyone is on board.

Related Snapdragon X Elite vs Intel Core Ultra 7 155H: We ran the benchmarks Intel stole the show at CES, but Qualcomm was there to say it's still coming for them

Of course, that means Microsoft isn't the only one adopting these processors, but the Surface pro 10 and Laptop 6 will likely be the first officially-announced devices with this chip, and Microsoft will be leading the way with Armn, just as it has been in the past. Microsoft has become very cautious with launching new hardware based on Intel processors, often taking months to catch up with the competition, so to see the company so eager to jump in on the Snapdragon X Elite is very exciting.

Plus, this will be the first time Microsoft makes a clamshell laptop with Arm processors, whereas only the Surface pro series has used Arm chips in the past. There's plenty to be excited about here.

Where was this energy a few months ago?

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 was a dud

Close

All of this makes me question why Microsoft even bothered having Surface announcements at the end of last year. All the devices introduced at the September event were disappointing in some way. The Surface Laptop Go 3 was a nice upgrade, but didn't really change much and came with a notable price increase, while the Surface Go 4 practically didn't exist outside of business use cases.

And the big headliner, the Surface Laptop Studio 2, didn't deliver any exciting improvements. It had more GPU performance, but that actually made for a less portable device, along with the heavier aluminum chassis. And as a creator laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 would have benefitted the most from an OLED panel or smaller bezels. Instead of a custom NPU, Microsoft could have waited to use Intel Core Ultra processors and have that capability built in. Not to mention a few design quirks that definitely should have been addressed, like the more limited kickstand compared to alternatives like the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, or the somewhat awkward pen storage.

Announcing these devices right after Panay left Microsoft made it seem like the company was giving up on Surface, when we could just have waited a while longer to get properly exciting announcements. I'm hoping this was just a messy transition and things will get better going forward, but for now, I can definitely say I'm excited for the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6. I'll keep my fingers crossed for that excitement to remain alive in the coming years.