Key Takeaways Microsoft plans to release new versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence-powered tools.

Both devices will feature design changes, such as sleeker rounded designs and new features like additional USB ports and a haptic touchpad.

The new AI PCs are set to be released in 2024, along with a new version of Windows, making it an exciting year for Windows, Surface, and AI enthusiasts.

With artificial intelligence permeating every aspect of our lives, computer designers are racing to be the first to release a PC that takes advantage of AI. While Microsoft has been showing hints that it wants to make an "AI PC," we haven't seen much progress other than with its AI program, Copilot. However, news has broken that Microsoft is ready to enter the fray with AI-oriented versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

Details on the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6

The news appeared on Windows Central which cites "[its] sources" as the origin of this story. Both the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6 will be re-released with a choice of either an Intel or an Arm processor. The latter models are referred to internally as "CADMUS" PCs and are designed to support the newest version of Windows. While we don't know all of Microsoft's plans for its new operating system, it's understood that it will have a heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence-powered tools.

Microsoft is also taking the opportunity to introduce some design changes for both devices. The Surface Laptop 6 will have a sleeker, rounded design, and will feature additional USB ports and a haptic touchpad. Over on the Surface Pro 10's side, it's also getting its corners rounded off and will get a new HDR-compliant display designed to reduce glare.

Both of these devices are scheduled to come out in 2024, following an announcement that will declare them as Microsoft's "first true next-gen AI PCs." It's unclear whether the devices will be released alongside the new version of Windows, or if users can buy them earlier and upgrade later down the line. However, it seems that 2024 will be an exciting year for Windows, Surface, and artificial intelligence fans alike.