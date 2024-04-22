Key Takeaways The Surface Pro 10 may feature a Snapdragon X Plus as a more affordable option.

Snapdragon X Plus chipset has 10 cores split into high-performance and efficiency clusters.

All Snapdragon X-series leaks suggest a minimum of 16GB RAM, hinting that it may become the standard for Arm-based PCs.

You've already heard a lot about the consumer version of the Surface pro 10 and how it will be one of the showcase devices for the Snapodragon X Elite. However, it looks like there will be more processors as part of the Snapdragon X series, with one of them being the Snapdragon X Plus.

A recently-leaked benchmark score on Geekbench shows that a version of the Surface Pro 10 will come with the new Snapdragon X Plus chip, giving users a more affordable option if they don't need all the performance of the Snapdragon X Elite.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus has 10 cores

So, what does this leaked benchmark (which was first spotted by Windows Latest) tell us? Well, we know that the Snapdragon X Plus chipset has 10 cores, which are split into two clusters, with six high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. This is a major difference from the Snapdragon X Elite, which has 12 cores, with all of them being high-performance Qualcomm Oryon cores. In fact, it's not clear yet what cores are being used for this power-efficient cluster yet, though an easy guess would be they'll be based on Arm's Cortex-X series designs. Of course, they may also be a different custom core designed by Qualcomm.

Another tidbit revealed by this benchmark result is that the chipset will come with 16GB of RAM. In fact, none of the Snapdragon X-series leaks have shown any SKUs with less than 16GB of RAM, which could suggest this will be the new baseline for Arm-based PCs.

Related Snapdragon X: Everything you need to know about Qualcomm's Arm computing chips The Snapdragon X Elite will finally reach laptops very soon, and here's everything you need to know about the X series.

While there's no way to know that for sure just yet, there are signs that this may be the case. Recently, the minimum specs for the yet-unannounced AI Explorer feature leaked, and they include Arm processors and 16GB of RAM. If Microsoft and Qualcomm want all Snapdragon X-enabled devices to be on equal footing, it would make sense for all these PCs to have 16GB of RAM as a minimum.

The Surface Pro 10 for consumers is coming soon

We're now less than a month away from the expected announcement of the Surface Pro 10 and other Snapdragon X-powered devices, so excitement is building up fast. Just last week, we saw the first leaked render of a real laptop that will be powered by a Snapdragon X processor. That's a Lenovo laptop, though we're expecting every major manufacturer to jump on this ship.

The May 20 event should also be when we'll see the aforementioned AI Explorer feature announced, which should be exciting news for Windows 11 fans.