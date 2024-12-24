Your changes have been saved Surface Pro 11 Surface Pro Keyboard included $900 $1350 Save $450 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. $900 at Best Buy

The Surface 11 Pro is going to be one of the best laptops that you can buy in 2024. Now, saying it's a laptop is a bit of a stretch, but if you're willing to shell out for the costly accessory, then it's something that can happen. However, most may never walk that path, instead opting for a convertible laptop for a lower price.

However, if you're dead set on purchasing a Surface Pro, this deal is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Plus processor and Surface Pro keyboard for $450 off, which brings it down to just $900. This is the bundle you need if you're looking to get the full experience, so grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Surface 11 Pro?

You really can't go wrong if you're looking for a computing device that's sleek, compact, and powerful. Microsoft really got things right with this model, utilizing Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus SoC that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

When it comes to battery life, at its best, you'll be able to push up to 14 hours from a single charge. And if you need to top up quickly, just plug into USB-C in order to charge at up 65W. In addition, you also get a beautiful 13-inch OLED screen that offers vibrant colors and excellent contrast.

The screen also supports touch, and you can even use a stylus if you want to jot down notes or sketch things out. Of course, when you ge the keyboard involved, that's when the real magic happens, providing a better way to input your data when you're on the go. This is a unique product and one that you definitely should buy if the design speaks to you.

If you're a little unsure, you can always check out our full Surface Pro 11 review to get some ideas on how it functions and to see if it would be a good fit for you. And if you want more options, it's a good idea to check out some other laptop recommendations as well.