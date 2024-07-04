With the new Surface Pro 11th Edition, Microsoft made some critical changes to the product, all of them good. The hero feature is the company's Copilot+ suite of features, but frankly, that's not what makes it good.

It comes with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, giving it great battery life along with powerful performance, something we've really only seen from Apple's MacBooks over the last few years. And finally, the Redmond firm is offering an OLED display option.

That's not even the best part. The new Flex Keyboard is a game-changer because of one really simple new feature. You can detach it from the Surface Pro and continue to use it.

The one drawback is that Windows tablets still just don't make a lot of sense. Despite coming preinstalled on the product, the Windows Subsystem for Android doesn't work, and I'm told it's not going to. Unfortunately, WSA was the one avenue for a Windows device being great at being both a laptop and a tablet.

But as far as this form factor goes on Windows, you can't beat the Surface Pro 11.

Microsoft sent us the Surface Pro 11 for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Surface Pro 11 As good as Windows tablets get 7.5 / 10 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+. Pros The Snapdragon X Elite delivers great battery life and performance

It's the best display on a Surface ever

The Flex Keyboard makes this product viable in ways it never was before

16GB RAM in the base model Cons Windows Subsystem for Android being removed means Windows tablets make less sense

Copilot+ isn't a reason to buy a new PC, at this stage

Flex Keyboard only comes in two colors

You still have to choose between great performance and great battery life $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Surface Pro 11 pricing and availability

The Surface Pro 11 was one of 14 products from seven companies to be announced on May 20, rounding out the first wave of Copilot+ PCs that are powered by the Snapdragon X series of processors. Aside from one of them, they all launched on June 18.

The Surface Pro starts at $999, packing a Snapdragon X Plus chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. However, if you want the OLED display, you'll have to get the Snapdragon X Elite, which starts at $1,499, which comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's the model that Microsoft sent me for review.

Note that if you're good with a Snapdragon X Plus and don't need OLED, you can get 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,199. Storage is user-upgradeable too, so if you don't want to pay a premium for more storage, or you just want to upgrade down the line, you can do that.

Specifications CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) Charge speed 65W fast charging Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera Cellular connectivity Yes, optional 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Tablet (2-in-1) Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Weight 1.97 pounds Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Price Starting at $1,000 Expand

Design and display

It looks the same, but everything else is different

Close

Microsoft mostly kept the same design with this year's Surface Pro, with slightly curved edges, larger top and bottom bezels, and an all-aluminum chassis. The screen now has rounded corners, which is extremely important.

It comes in four colors: Platinum, Black, Dune, and Sapphire. Dune and Sapphire are the pretty ones, obviously, and I'm a bit partial to Dune, which is a little unfortunate since the Flex Keyboard isn't offered in that color.

Dune and Sapphire colors are as pretty as tablets get.

Ports haven't changed from the Surface Pro 9, except for the two USB Type-C ports not being considered Thunderbolt anymore. They're still USB4, so you still get most of the functionality. But given compatibility issues, don't expect to turn this into a gaming rig with an external GPU (I know you people are out there).