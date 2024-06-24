Key Takeaways
- Don't fear difficult repairs with the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, both scoring impressively high on iFixit.
- Microsoft has improved on repairability, with the newer models ranking far better than their predecessors.
- If easy repairs are a must, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are a promising choice for tech-savvy users.
It's easy to get excited about all the new portable devices, but there's always the lingering fear of what they're like to repair. Sure, that shiny new tablet or laptop looks good now, but when something goes kaput in the near future, can you fix it yourself? If you can't, can your local repair store do it? Or do you have to give up and ship it to the manufacturer? If reparability is important to you, you'll be pleased to know that the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 both scored highly on iFixit.
The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are far easier to repair than before, says iFixit
As spotted by Windows Central, both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 have received judgment on iFixit. If this is the first time you've heard of the website, iFixit is a community based on repairing and taking care of digital devices. As you'd imagine, its users are very passionate about the ease of repairing new devices, to the point where a gadget that's tricky to crack open may dissuade people from buying it.
As such, when the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 were released, people were very interested in how easy it was to repair. Not just because they were brand new, but because these new devices were re-releases of some of Microsoft's older hardware. And those models scored a paltry 1/10 for repairability, with iFixit calling it a "glue-filled monster."
Fortunately, it seems the Redmond giant has learned its lesson, as both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 scored an impressive 8/10 for repairability. Note that it doesn't mean that both devices are equally as difficult to repair; it just means that the Surface Pro 11 is easier to repair in comparison with other tablets, and the Surface Laptop 7 with other laptops. If you'd like to know more, you can check out the iFixit pages for the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11.
Surface Laptop 7
The Surface Laptop 7 is the first major shakeup the lineup has received since its inception, with a brand-new design with thinner bezels, plus a new haptic touchpad. The laptop now comes in 13.8- or 15-inch models, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X plus chips.
- CPU
- Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
- GPU
- Qualcomm Adreno
- Display type
- IPS touchscreen LCD, anti-reflective, 1400:1 contrast ratio, up to 120Hz
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664
- RAM
- Up to 64GB LPDDR5x
- Storage
- Up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD
- Battery
- 54-66Wh
- Ports
- 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- Webcam
- 1080p Surface Studio Camera
- Cellular connectivity
- No
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Form factor
- Laptop
- Dimensions
- 11.85 x 8.67 x 0.69in; 15-inch: 12.96 x 9.41 x 0.72in
- Weight
- 13-inch: 2.96 pounds; 15-inch: 3.67 pounds
- Speakers
- Omnisonic speakers
- Colors
- Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune
- Price
- Starts at $1,000
Surface Pro 11
The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the al-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. It also comes with new AI features as part of Copilot+.
- CPU
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
- GPU
- Qualcomm Adreno
- Display type
- IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 13-inch, 2880x1920
- RAM
- 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x
- Storage
- 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD
- Battery
- Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model)
- Ports
- 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- Webcam
- 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera
- Cellular connectivity
- Yes, optional 5G
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Form factor
- Tablet (2-in-1)
- Dimensions
- 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
- Weight
- 1.97 pounds
- Speakers
- Dual 2W stereo speakers
- Colors
- Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune
- Price
- Starting at $1,000