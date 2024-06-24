Key Takeaways Don't fear difficult repairs with the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, both scoring impressively high on iFixit.

Microsoft has improved on repairability, with the newer models ranking far better than their predecessors.

If easy repairs are a must, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are a promising choice for tech-savvy users.

It's easy to get excited about all the new portable devices, but there's always the lingering fear of what they're like to repair. Sure, that shiny new tablet or laptop looks good now, but when something goes kaput in the near future, can you fix it yourself? If you can't, can your local repair store do it? Or do you have to give up and ship it to the manufacturer? If reparability is important to you, you'll be pleased to know that the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 both scored highly on iFixit.

Related Surface Laptop 6 for Business: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's professional laptop The Surface Laptop 6 may look similar to the old model, but it promises double the performance, plus other upgrades.

The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are far easier to repair than before, says iFixit

As spotted by Windows Central, both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 have received judgment on iFixit. If this is the first time you've heard of the website, iFixit is a community based on repairing and taking care of digital devices. As you'd imagine, its users are very passionate about the ease of repairing new devices, to the point where a gadget that's tricky to crack open may dissuade people from buying it.

As such, when the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 were released, people were very interested in how easy it was to repair. Not just because they were brand new, but because these new devices were re-releases of some of Microsoft's older hardware. And those models scored a paltry 1/10 for repairability, with iFixit calling it a "glue-filled monster."

Fortunately, it seems the Redmond giant has learned its lesson, as both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 scored an impressive 8/10 for repairability. Note that it doesn't mean that both devices are equally as difficult to repair; it just means that the Surface Pro 11 is easier to repair in comparison with other tablets, and the Surface Laptop 7 with other laptops. If you'd like to know more, you can check out the iFixit pages for the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11.