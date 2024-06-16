Surface Pro 11 Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is a premium 2-in-1 that features Snapdragon chips, an optional OLED display, Copilot+ support, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. If you're looking for a premium tablet-laptop hybrid, this is a great machine that starts off at just $1000. Pros 120Hz refresh rate OLED display 2-in-1 design Cons Limited storage $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Amazon

HP OmniBook X The OmniBook X features an IPS display, a 5MP webcam, a Snapdragon X Elite chip, and an affordable entrypoint of just $1150.



When looking for a great laptop, the best HP machines are worth considering just as much as the top Surfaces, but how do you choose, especially between the new Surface Pro 11 and HP's recently announced OmniBook X? Luckily, we're here to help you make the best decision.

Below, you'll find the ultimate Surface Pro 11 vs. OmniBook X comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The OmniBook X ships in July

HP's OmniBook X is on sale now, and it'll ship in early July, starting at $1150 and scaling up depending on your configuration. However, there aren't many options to speak of aside from things like increased RAM capacity and storage. If you're looking for an OLED option, look elsewhere.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is up for pre-order now and ships soon, starting at just $1000. However, there are a ton of different models and configurations to choose between, which can ramp up the price significantly. 5G Surfaces are coming later in 2024 but aren't available right now.

Surface Pro 11 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) Charge speed 65W fast charging Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Weight 1.97 pounds Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Price Starting at $1,000

HP OmniBook X CPU Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Battery 59 Whr Charge speed Supports battery fast charge: Approximately 50% in 30 minutes Ports 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Webcam 5MP IR camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 Dimensions 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches Weight 2.97 pounds Speakers Poly Studio, Dual Speakers Colors Meteor Silver, Ceramic white Price Starts at $1,150

Design and display

IPS vs. OLED

Close

The Surface is a 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid that sports the Surface line's trademark kickstand, while the OmniBook is a much more traditional clamshell laptop. Both are sleek machines that feel premium, but the design of the Surface is a lot more inventive and engaging.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the Surface is the smaller, thinner computer. While in tablet mode, it'll also be a full pound lighter than the OmniBook. That said, the OmniBook is by no means big and heavy, and you won't have issues with the portability of either one of these machines.

Display-wise, you're getting a 2.2K 60Hz IPS touch panel on the OmniBook, which serves its purpose, but can't compete with the Surface's 2.8K 120Hz OLED option. It even falls short of the Surface's cheaper 2.8K 120Hz IPS panel. The display on the OmniBook is a real shortcoming.

Both do feature 5MP webcams, which should be more than enough for Zoom meetings and video calls. Altogether, thanks to the far superior screen on the Surface, as well as the added functionality of its 2-in-1 setup, it's our overall winner when it comes to design and display.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon vs Snapdragon

With similar hardware, you can expect similar performance.

Since both of these machines support up to 32GB of memory alongside Snapdragon X Elite chips, there likely won't be a big difference in processing power. However, the OmniBook does offer up to 2TB of storage while the Surface maxes out at just 1TB. Outside of that, though, both are shaping up to be powerful Snapdragon-powered machines that'll handle most tasks with ease.

Of course, if you're looking to do some serious gaming or intensive video editing, integrated graphics tech won't be enough for you. But if you're just looking for a top-notch chip that can handle multitasking and running all sorts of programs, both of these computers can get that job done with ease. Plus, you'll also get to enjoy AI-enabled Copilot+ features on both.

Thanks to support for more storage, though, the OmniBook just barely edges out the Surface.

Winner: OmniBook X

Battery life

Nothing to complain about

We haven't had a chance to review these personally just yet, but there are some takeaways.

For one, the Snapdragon chips inside these computers are quite power-efficient. Microsoft estimates the Surface can last for 14 hours of video playback on average, placing it firmly in the workday-long battery life category, which is about what we'd expect in most cases. The OmniBook is unlikely to deviate too much from those numbers, also being likely able to last for a workday.

We'll have to test these computers to learn more, but we'd wager battery life won't be a concern either way.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Surface Pro 11

A much better display

Thanks to its versatile 2-in-1 design alongside far superior options for display, the Surface Pro is our overall winner. Basically, all the pluses of the OmniBook, like its Snapdragon chip and affordable pricepoint, can be found on the Surface alongside even more functionality there.

Surface Pro 11 Winner Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is a premium 2-in-1 that features Snapdragon chips, an optional OLED display, Copilot+ support, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

That being said, the OmniBook does feature up to 2TB of storage, which is twice what the Surface can provide. And if you don't care for the 2-in-1 design of the Surface, you may feel more at home with the traditional clamshell setup of the OmniBook, depending on what you are looking for.