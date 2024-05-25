Surface Pro 11 Microsoft's all-new Surface Pro 11 tablet features Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip alongside an OLED display option and support for Windows 11's suite of AI tech, Copilot. If you're looking for a premium Windows tablet, your search stops here. Pros Windows 11 + Copilot Snapdragon X chips Optional OLED display Cons No Thunderbolt 4 support $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Amazon

So, you're looking for a tablet, but you're not sure whether to go for a top iPad or a great Android machine. The situation gets even more complicated when you start thinking about Microsoft's Windows-powered Surface tablets. Luckily, we're here to help with a comparison between Apple's best iPad, the M4 iPad Pro, and Microsoft's all-new flagship Windows tablet, the Surface Pro 11.

Here's everything you need to know to decide between an iPad Pro and a Surface Pro in 2024.

Price, availability, and specs

The Surface arrives in June, but the iPad is here now

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is up for pre-order right now, and it'll start shipping in June. Pricing begins at $1000, and then it scales up depending on what configuration you decide on. As a note, though, models with 5G aren't currently up for sale, Microsoft notes they'll likely become available later this year.

On the other hand, the iPad Pro is on sale at your retailer of choice. Pricing starts at $999, scaling up depending on how you configure yours. You only get two colorways to choose from, either Space Black or Silver. 5G is an option, and you can get yours with 5G now vs. theoretically soon.

Surface Pro 11 Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x Operating System Windows 11 Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback Ports 2x USB4, 1x Surface Connect Display type IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow, 13-inches, 2880x1920 resolution Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, optional 5G Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Weight 1.97 pounds SoC Snapdragon X Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches

iPad Pro (M4, 2024) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 Operating System iPadOS 17.5 Battery 11-inch: 31.29Wh, 13-inch: 38.99Wh Ports Thunderbolt/USB4 Display type 11-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 10.9 inches, 16:11 aspect ratio, 2420 x 1668 resolution, 264 PPI, optional nanotexture, 13-inch: Tandem OLED, 10-120Hz ProMotion, 12.9 inches, 4:3 aspect ratio, 2752 x 2064 resolution at 264 PPI, optional nanotexture Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G Cellular Colors Space Black, silver Weight 11-inch Wi-Fi only: 444g, 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 446g, 13-inch Wi-Fi only: 579g, 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular: 582g SoC Apple M4 Dimensions 11-inch: 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3mm, 13-inch: 281.6 x 215.5 x 5.1mm

Design and display

OLED vs. Tandem OLED

In general, there are a lot of similarities in design between the two. Both the iPad and Surface are sleek, minimalist rectangles with trim bezels and premium construction. Naturally, the Surface has its trademark built-in kickstand, but, of course, there are many iPad cases with kickstands.

The iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch flavors. The Surface is largely a match with the 13-inch model's size, although a bit thicker. It's also heavier, coming in at nearly two pounds, while the iPad Pro caps out at 1.28 pounds. Nonetheless, these are both very portable tablets.

The display is where things get interesting. The Surface can sport an OLED display, but the iPad has its Tandem OLED setup that enables it to reach a truly stunning 1600 nits of peak brightness. We don't know the peak brightness of the Surface, but we'd wager the iPad will be brighter.

For webcams, the front-facing camera on the Surface is a 5MP IR cam, while the iPad has a 12MP UW front-facing cam. Naturally, the iPad's is more impressive, but both of these will do a great job in Zoom meetings and on video calls, far beyond what a standard 1080p webcam could provide.

Overall, thanks to a lighter construction, its novel Tandem OLED display setup, and a superior front-facing camera, the iPad Pro pulls ahead of the Surface when it comes to design and display.

Winner: iPad Pro

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon X or M4

Under the hood, there are some major differences in the hardware of these tablets.

The iPad Pro sports Apple's latest M4 chip, which Apple claims is significantly more powerful than its impressive M2 chip, but how does it compare with the last-gen M3? Well, benchmarks suggest there is actually a meaningful improvement over the M3, particularly in single core performance, and that's no small feat because the M3 is still an extraordinarily powerful chip today in 2024.

So, with best-in-class performance on the iPad, can the Surface even hope to compare? The answer here is yes, thanks to the Surface's Snapdragon X Elite chip, but it's not entirely clear exactly how it will stack up. Qualcomm, for one, says that the Snapdragon X Elite can outperform an M3 in multithreaded applications, which early benchmarks seem to confirm.

However, how the Snapdragon will compare to the M4 outside of benchmarks in real-world usage remains to be seen. That aside, the Surface can feature up to 32GB of RAM, whereas the iPad caps out at 16GB. However, it's worth noting that iPadOS generally requires less RAM than Windows does. Regarding storage, the iPad can have up to 2TB of storage, while the Surface maxes out at 1TB.

The Surface also features a powerful NPU that works with Windows 11's Copilot+ system, which means a variety of AI-powered features, like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions, among others. iPad, on the other hand, has a Neural Engine that can similarly enable AI features, more of which seem to be on the way and may arrive in the near future.

Ultimately, how well the Snapdragon X Elite compares to the M4, and how Copilot+ stacks up against what Apple has planned for AI features, will all be a determining factor in which you should ideally go with. That said, the iPad Pro is (here and now) an astonishingly powerful tablet, which makes it the winner in our eyes until further data is made available.

Winner: iPad Pro

Battery life

Not much to worry about

To be clear, we'll need to get our hands on a Surface Pro 11 to truly evaluate its battery life. Nonetheless, there are some takeaways to keep in mind when it comes to battery life.

In our review of the new iPad Pro, we were impressed by its battery life, finding it had no problem making it through a day with casual usage, and it lasted 4-4.5 hours when doing intensive tasks like gaming. This puts the iPad Pro in line with the Surface's estimated 14 hours of video playback battery life, which is about what we'd expect from a power-efficient chip like a Snapdragon X Elite.

In general, we wouldn't expect you'll need to be tethered to a charger in most situations with either device.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: iPad Pro

A premium price for a premium tablet

Thanks to a gorgeous display, light construction, crisp front-facing camera, impressive battery life, and some of the best performance, hands down, of any tablet out there, the iPad Pro is our overall winner. However, there are definitely some good reasons to opt for the Surface.

For one, if you want a Windows tablet, the Surface Pro 11 is an excellent pick. Also, depending on how its Snapdragon X Elite chip stacks up against the M4, you may even be better off with the Surface in some situations. Plus, you may not even need something like the best front-facing camera. Ultimately, you can't really go wrong here.

