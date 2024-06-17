Surface Pro 11 Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is the brand's latest convertible that features a Snapdragon X Elite chip, optional OLED display, Copilot+ support, and an impressive 5MP webcam, too. Most importantly, this laptop starts off at just $1000, making it an affordable all-around buy for most folks. Pros Snapdragon chips Affordable entrypoint Lots of configurations Cons Limited RAM and storage $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Amazon

When you're on the hunt for a great laptop, hybrid machines are worth considering if you like the idea of a tablet but prefer the versatility of a full-fat computer. To that end, Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 and Lenovo's latest Yoga 9i are some top-notch convertibles worth considering.

To help you make the right choice, we've got the ultimate Surface Pro 11 vs Yoga 9i comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

One more expensive than the other

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is up for pre-order now, and it ships soon. Pricing starts at just $1,000, but there are a ton of different models to choose from, many of which will increase your price significantly. 5G models are coming later in 2024, but they aren't currently available.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is available right now, and pricing starts at $1477, going up depending on your configuration. However, there aren't currently many configurations up for sale, so choices of RAM, CPU, and more are quite limited. Though, this may change in time, of course.



Surface Pro 11 Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H), Evo Edition GPU Qualcomm Adreno Onboard Intel Arc Graphics Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 14-inch 2.8K OLED, up to 120Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500; 14" 4K OLED, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 M.2 Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) 75Wh Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB Type-A Gen 3.2, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches 12.40x8.58x0.63 inches (315x218x15.9 mm) Weight 1.97 pounds 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers 4x Bowers & Wilkins speakers Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey

Design and display

Two hybrid machines with OLED displays

Close

These two devices have some similarities, but there are differences, too. The Surface has larger bezels, a kickstand, and it's more angular, while the Yoga is a more traditional convertible that's a bit softer. Either way, though, both look and feel like incredibly premium computers.

When it comes to dimensions, the Yoga is the larger machine, and it's quite a bit heavier, as well. The Surface starts at just under two pounds without its keyboard, and the Yoga starts at just under three pounds, so the difference is certainly noticeable; however, both laptops are still quite portable.

Thankfully, both the Yoga and the Surface have 2.8K 120Hz OLED display options. Though, the Surface also has a 120Hz IPS panel for those looking to save money, and the Yoga has a 60Hz 4K OLED panel for those in need of the highest possible resolution without the fastest refresh rate.

With webcams, both machines feature 5MP cams, which is much more than enough for Zoom meetings and video calls. Overall, thanks to a smaller footprint, lighter construction, and support for both a premium OLED display and a value-packed IPS panel, the Surface pulls ahead.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon vs Intel Core Ultra

Source: Lenovo

The big difference here comes down to CPU. Both laptops have the same 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage, so there otherwise isn't much to differentiate the two in the world of hardware.

With CPU, you're getting up to a Snapdragon X Elite in the Surface, while the Yoga features an Intel Core Ultra 155H. The 155H is no slouch, but the Snapdragon X Elite is shaping up to outperform the 155H in no small way. Although, it's currently unclear if and when other configurations of the Yoga will arrive with more options of CPU outside the 155H. So, things may change in the future.

All that said, though the Snapdragon may be the top performer here, neither of these machines are going to have trouble running most applications. Outside of doing something heavily reliant on GPU compute, like gaming or video editing, these computers can handle just about anything that doesn't require a dedicated graphics card and not just integrated graphics technology.

Nonetheless, if you're looking for the most power, that's going to be the Surface Pro 11.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Battery life

Not much to complain about

We haven't had a chance to test out these computers, but here are some takeaways from what we do know.

For one, the Snapdragon chip inside the Surface is very power-efficient, and Microsoft estimates you'll get up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. On the other hand, the Yoga has an impressively large 75Whr battery, so we'd wager it'll be able to get through a workday without needing to charge, too. In general, for both, you likely won't need to be tethered to a charger.

Stay tuned for our reviews for the final word on battery life, but don't expect much trouble.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Surface Pro 11

Tons of performance and lots of versatility

Thanks to a lighter, slimmer design, powerful Snapdragon chips, and solid display options that can suit both the budget-minded as well as those looking for a premium experience on top of what looks to be impressive battery life, the Surface Pro 11 is an excellent all-around convertible.

Although, that's not to say that the Yoga isn't worth consideration. If you'd like a 4K display, for example, or you prefer the design of the Yoga and don't necessarily need the most power possible, the Yoga can still be a good buy, especially if you can find one on sale.