Microsoft finally threw open the curtains on its updated Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop. As part of the company's new Copilot+ PC lineup, these Windows devices feature notable upgrades over their last-gen counterparts. The Surface Laptop 7 has been thoroughly redesigned, while the Surface Pro 11 now sports a gorgeous OLED display. But which Copilot+ PC is superior? Let's take a closer look.

Price, specs, and availability

Image credit: Microsoft

The Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 are part of Microsoft's 2024 Surface lineup. These May releases follow the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10 for Business models, which are unsurprisingly aimed at professional organizations. In contrast, the consumer-grade Pro 11 and Laptop 7 are designed for individual users (although individuals are still free to purchase the "for Business" devices if they wish). Microsoft is calling them the Surface Laptop (7th Edition) and Surface Pro (11th Edition), but to keep things straightforward, we'll refer to them as the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

Microsoft equipped the Business models with Intel's Core Ultra chips, whereas the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 come loaded with Qualcomm's updated Snapdragon X processors. The two devices' starting prices are the same, with the base configuration of each retailing for $1,000 with the Snapdragon X Plus processor. Upgraded configurations are also available at higher prices, and you can currently order the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 from Microsoft or Best Buy.

Surface Laptop 7 CPU Up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS, 60Hz, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13.8-inch, 2304x1536 or 15-inch, 2496x1664 RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB Battery Up to 22 hours of video playback Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 13-inch: 301x220x17.5mm; 15-inch: 329x239x18.29mm Weight 13-inch: 2.96 pounds; 15-inch: 3.67 pounds Speakers Omnisonic speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Dune Price From $1,000

Surface Pro 11 CPU Up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type IPS or OLED, up to 120Hz, touch and pen support Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) Ports 2x USB4, 1x Surface Connect Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP + IR front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera Cellular connectivity Yes, optional 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Tablet (2-in-1) Dimensions 287x203x9.3mm Weight 1.97 pounds Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, Dune Price From $1,000

Design

Do you prefer your Windows in laptop or tablet form?

The most obvious difference between the Surface Laptop 7 and the Surface Pro 11 is that one is a laptop (as its name suggests) and the other is a tablet. They're both Windows computers, but which appeals more to you will likely boil down to whether you want a clamshell PC or a tablet that can double as a 2-in-1 when paired with a keyboard. They also feature touch displays, although the Surface Pro 11 is arguably the more versatile. You can connect a Surface Pro keyboard cover and use the Pro 11 much like a lightweight laptop. However, the Surface Pro keyboard is sold separately, and its rear kickstand makes it less than ideal for sitting on your lap (although many Surface Pro cases solve this problem). Both devices look and feel premium, but this obviously isn't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.

Microsoft made some design changes to the Surface Laptop 7, noticeably trimming down the bezels, which allows for a slightly larger 13.8-inch display on the smaller size option (in contrast to the 13.5-inch panel on previous iterations). The larger size option is still only 15 inches, but the sleeker overall build is still welcome. While you have two size options for the Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Pro 11 is only available at 13 inches. The two PCs offer two USB-C ports (with support for external displays) and a Surface Connect interface, but only the Surface Laptop 7 has a USB-A port. Considering these devices' relatively limited port arrays, you may want to consider getting a good Thunderbolt dock.

Finally, the new Surface devices received some much-needed webcam upgrades, with the Surface Pro 11 now having a 1440p front camera and the Surface Laptop 7 finally getting a 1080p webcam.

These are both premium devices overall, but which one could be considered "better" depends on your preferred form factor.

Winner: Tie

Display

The Surface Pro OLED shines

While the Surface Laptop 7 received a substantial facelift, the Surface Pro 11 got a more noteworthy display upgrade. Microsoft's flagship tablet now offers a gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen as an optional upgrade over the base configuration's LCD panel. The OLED display looks fantastic, but you'll have to pay extra for it. Both the LCD and OLED panels of the Surface Pro 11 have a resolution of 2,880 x 1,920, which, at 13 inches, translates to 266 pixels per inch.

In keeping with previous releases, the Surface Laptop 7 offers two size options: a 13.8-inch or 15-inch LCD. Sadly, there's no OLED option for this one. The resolution and pixel density on both screens are also inferior to those of the Surface Pro 11. The 13.8-inch panel has a 2,304 x 1,536 resolution, while the 15-inch variant has a 2,496 x 1,664 resolution, which comes to a pixel density of roughly 200 ppi. Neither screen is bad. Surface displays usually impress, and these still offer high-definition resolutions with that lovely 3:2 aspect ratio. However, the Surface Pro 11's touchscreen is better, even if you're stuck with the single 13-inch option.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Performance

Qualcomm isn't playing around

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for Business feature Intel Core Ultra processors, which are impressive in their own right. Yet for the Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11, Microsoft went with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips. This isn't Qualcomm's first rodeo on Surface devices. The Surface Pro X employed a Snapdragon processor, but the Snapdragon X is shaping up to give Intel a serious run for its money.

One of the selling points of the Intel Core Ultra chips is their neural processing unit. This NPU lends additional horsepower to generative AI functions, which are becoming an increasingly large part of many productivity apps. Microsoft is leaning hard into the AI trend with its Copilot+ initiative, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips look to be up to the task. You have two CPU options with the Surface Laptop 7 and Pro 11: the Snapdragon X Plus or the higher-end Snapdragon X Elite, although the 15-inch Laptop 7 is only available with the X Elite CPU.

The hardware is only a part of Microsoft's Copilot+ plan, but it's a big one. The Snapdragon X NPUs boast up to four times as much power as Intel Core Ultra NPUs, so they're well-equipped for AI tasks like real-time captioning and language translation, image and text generation, Windows Studio Effects, and more. Copilot+ promises to be helpful for everything from entertainment, to work or content creation, so these new Surface devices are ideal for creatives looking to take advantage of their AI capabilities.

These are work-focused PCs, so don't expect any discrete graphics here. Still, the Snapdragon X Elite's integrated graphics aren't bad. In our tests, the Elite outperformed Apple's M2 chip in graphical tests. Don't expect to do much gaming on these Surface machines (their thermal setup isn't ideal for that, anyway). Still, they're well equipped for graphically intensive work like 3D design and video editing. For memory, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 pack 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM as their standard; the Snapdragon X Plus configuration also limits your RAM options to 16GB. Of note, you can upgrade to 32GB if you opt for the Snapdragon X Elite upgrade, and the 15-inch Laptop 7 also has a pre-order exclusive with 64GB of memory.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

Both should last all day (or close to it)

We need more hands-on time with the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 to determine their everyday longevity. However, they look promising thanks to the energy-efficient Snapdragon X processors. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 7 can deliver up to 22 hours of continuous video playback, whereas the Surface Pro 11 can offer up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge.

While these official estimates are on the higher end than you may actually experience, it's clear that the Surface Laptop 7 packs a bigger battery due to its larger clamshell form factor. In either case, we don't expect to be glued to a power outlet when using either of these machines.

Winner: Surface Laptop 7

Which one should you buy?

Depends on which style you are looking for

The Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 are both excellent PCs that bring some exciting (and much-needed) changes to Microsoft's Windows laptops and tablets. Which one you prefer will most likely come down to whether you want a touchscreen laptop, or if you enjoy the convenience and potential 2-in-1 versatility of a tablet. If you still can't decide, our recommendation for most people is the Surface Laptop 7. The traditional clamshell laptop is more practical than a tablet for most tasks, and the new redesign and Snapdragon X system-on-chip make this one a welcome update to the Surface stable.

We still love the Surface Pro tablets, and the new Pro 11 is no slouch. It offers the same Snapdragon X chips as the Surface Laptop 7 and sports a better OLED display. Plus, you can use it like a 2-in-1 if you buy the Surface Pro keyboard, even if the Surface Laptop 7 is still the better choice for those who really want a laptop. If you want a sleek, highly portable, and AI-ready Windows machine, you can't go wrong with the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 7. It just depends on which design you like more.