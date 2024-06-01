Surface Pro 11 The latest Surface tablet from Microsoft sports Snapdragon's X chips alongside an option for an OLED display. You're also getting Windows 11's Copilot+ AI suite of features, too. Most importantly, this tablet starts off at just $1000, making it an affordable all-around machine for a premium tablet. Pros Snapdragon X chips OLED display option Copilot+ Cons No Thunderbolt 4 support $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Amazon

Surface Pro 10 for Business This Surface features Intel Core Ultra chips, up to a meaty 64GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 120Hz display with an anti-reflective coating. Not only is this a powerful machine, but pricing begins at just $1199, meaning that it won't break the bank. Pros Intel Core Ultra chips Hybrid design Up to 64GB of RAM Cons No H-series chips Limited storage $1199 at Microsoft



When you're looking for a new laptop, it's always worth considering a convertible computer, but in the modern day, tablets can run the full-fat Windows 11 experience, too. So, between a convertible like the Surface Pro 10 for Business and a tablet like the Surface Pro 11, which is right for you?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Surface Pro 10 vs Surface Pro 11 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two affordable machines

The Surface Pro 11 is up for pre-order now, and it ships in June. Pricing kicks off at $1000, and then from there it'll go up depending on which particular configuration you go with. It's worth keeping in mind that 5G models aren't currently being sold, and Microsoft notes they'll arrive later this year.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 is available now at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $1099. However, the base model only has 256GB of storage, so you'll probably want to opt for a 512GB or 1TB model, at the least, which will increase the overall price.



Surface Pro 11 Surface Pro 10 for Business CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Qualcomm Adreno Intel Graphics Display type IPS or OLED PixelSense Flow LCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits, touch Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2880x1920 13 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD Battery Up to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model) 48WHr Charge speed 65W fast charging 45W Ports 2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect 2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Webcam 5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera 1440p Surface Studio Camera Cellular connectivity Yes, optional 5G No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Tablet (2-in-1) Tablet Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches (287 x 208.6 x 9.3mm) Weight 1.97 pounds 1.94 pounds (879g) Speakers Dual 2W stereo speakers 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos Colors Platinum, Black, Sapphire, or Dune Platinum, Black Price Starting at $1,000 Starts at $1,199

Related Surface Pro 11: Everything you need know about Microsoft's most exciting tablet yet The Surface Pro 11 is real, and it's a big deal. From specs, release date, and everything else, here's what you need to know.

Design and display

Tablet vs convertible laptop

Considering these are both Surface Pro machines, as you might expect, their overall design is pretty much a match. Expect sleek, minimalist rectangles, and you'll get a premium feel out of both. Right down to the kickstand, a trademark of the Surface line, these computers are quite similar.

Once again, the dimensions and weight of these Surfaces are a match. They also both hover at slightly under two pounds, so you won't have trouble with portability on either. Even with a case, both of these machines are still exceptionally easy to bring with you out into the world.

Display-wise, you're looking at 13-inch 120Hz panels with 2880x1920 resolutions on both. However, the Surface Pro 11 also has an OLED option, while the Surface Pro 10 is stuck with an LCD panel. Of course, OLED is the far superior tech to the much more standard LCD tech.

For webcams, both Surfaces have 1440p webcams, while the Surface Pro 11 also has a 10MP rear-facing camera. 1440p is more than enough for Zoom meetings and video calls, too. Altogether, with an OLED display as well as a nice rear-facing camera, the Surface Pro 11 pulls ahead.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Hardware and performance

Core Ultra vs Snapdragon X

The biggest difference here comes down to the chips powering these machines; however, it's also worth noting that the Surface Pro 10 can feature up to 64GB of RAM when the Surface Pro 11 caps out at just 32GB of RAM, which may be important to you, even if most won't need 64GB.

Surface Pro 11 features Snapdragon X chips, while the Surface Pro 10 sports U-series Intel Core Ultra chips. Snapdragon X chips, though, haven't been rigorously tested or benchmarked just yet, so we don't have the full picture on their performance. However, early benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon X Elite will be able to outcompete a chip like the 165U you'll find in the Surface Pro 10.

The Surface Pro 11 also packs in an NPU powerful enough to support Windows 11's suite of AI features, Copilot. So, you can expect things like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions, among others, to be supported on Surface Pro 11. Neither machine has all that much storage, though, with both maxing out at just 1TB, which may not be enough for every user.

In general, with a powerful chip like the Snapdragon X Elite and useful AI features, the Surface Pro 11 is the overall hardware winner here. Then again, if you really need 64GB of RAM, you'll be better served by the Surface Pro 10. And make sure to stay tuned for those Snapdragon X benchmarks.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Battery life

Not much to complain about

As a note, we haven't tested these computers just yet, so we don't have the full picture on battery life. Nonetheless, there are some things to keep in mind if battery life is a concern for you.

As per Microsoft's estimate, a Surface Pro 11 battery can last through 14 hours of video playback, while the Surface Pro 10 can last for 19 hours of average usage. Considering how power-efficient Snapdragon X chips are shaping up to be and the efficiency of 15W U-series Core Ultra chips, we're inclined to believe that you'll be able to get workday-long battery life out of both, on average.

Definitely stay tuned for our full reviews to hear our hands-on experience with battery life, but we wouldn't worry too much about being tethered to a charger on either of these computers.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Surface Pro 11

A truly full-featured tablet

Ultimately, with an optional OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon X chip, and Copilot's suite of AI features, the Surface Pro 11 has just about everything you'd want out of a laptop as well as a tablet, making it our overall winner. Keep in mind, though, that a top Surface Pro 11 will get expensive.

However, if you don't need as much processing power or really do need 64GB of RAM, the Surface Pro 10 can definitely be a solid overall choice, especially if luxuries like an OLED display are too much for your budget. If you aren't interested in a tablet, this may also be a good pick.

Surface Pro 11 Winner The latest Surface tablet from Microsoft sports Snapdragon's X chips alongside an option for an OLED display. You're also getting Windows 11's Copilot+ AI suite of features, too. Most importantly, this tablet starts off at just $1000, making it an affordable all-around machine for a premium tablet. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Microsoft $1000 at Amazon