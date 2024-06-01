  • Microsoft Surface Pro 11
When you're looking for a new laptop, it's always worth considering a convertible computer, but in the modern day, tablets can run the full-fat Windows 11 experience, too. So, between a convertible like the Surface Pro 10 for Business and a tablet like the Surface Pro 11, which is right for you?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Surface Pro 10 vs Surface Pro 11 comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Two affordable machines

The Surface Pro 11 is up for pre-order now, and it ships in June. Pricing kicks off at $1000, and then from there it'll go up depending on which particular configuration you go with. It's worth keeping in mind that 5G models aren't currently being sold, and Microsoft notes they'll arrive later this year.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 is available now at your retailer of choice, and pricing begins at $1099. However, the base model only has 256GB of storage, so you'll probably want to opt for a 512GB or 1TB model, at the least, which will increase the overall price.


  		• Surface Pro 11Surface Pro 10 for Business
    CPUQualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon X EliteIntel Core Ultra 5 135U, Core Ultra 7 155U
    GPUQualcomm AdrenoIntel Graphics
    Display typeIPS or OLED PixelSense FlowLCD, anti-reflective, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits, touch
    Display (Size, Resolution)13-inch, 2880x192013 inches, 2880x1920, 120Hz
    RAM16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB LPDDR5x
    Storage256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD256GB, 512GB, 1TB Gen 4 SSD
    BatteryUp to 14 hours of video playback (Wi-Fi model)48WHr
    Charge speed65W fast charging45W
    Ports2x USB4 and 1x Surface Connect2 Thunderbolt 4, Surface Connect, Surface Keyboard
    Operating SystemWindows 11Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
    Webcam5MP + IR 1440p front-facing camera, 10MP rear-facing camera1440p Surface Studio Camera
    Cellular connectivityYes, optional 5GNo
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 6E
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.4Bluetooth 5.3
    Form factorTablet (2-in-1)Tablet
    Dimensions11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches (287 x 208.6 x 9.3mm)
    Weight1.97 pounds1.94 pounds (879g)
    SpeakersDual 2W stereo speakers2W stereo with Dolby Atmos
    ColorsPlatinum, Black, Sapphire, or DunePlatinum, Black
    PriceStarting at $1,000Starts at $1,199
Design and display

Tablet vs convertible laptop

The Surface Pro 11 detached from its Flex Keyboard.

Considering these are both Surface Pro machines, as you might expect, their overall design is pretty much a match. Expect sleek, minimalist rectangles, and you'll get a premium feel out of both. Right down to the kickstand, a trademark of the Surface line, these computers are quite similar.

Once again, the dimensions and weight of these Surfaces are a match. They also both hover at slightly under two pounds, so you won't have trouble with portability on either. Even with a case, both of these machines are still exceptionally easy to bring with you out into the world.

Display-wise, you're looking at 13-inch 120Hz panels with 2880x1920 resolutions on both. However, the Surface Pro 11 also has an OLED option, while the Surface Pro 10 is stuck with an LCD panel. Of course, OLED is the far superior tech to the much more standard LCD tech.

For webcams, both Surfaces have 1440p webcams, while the Surface Pro 11 also has a 10MP rear-facing camera. 1440p is more than enough for Zoom meetings and video calls, too. Altogether, with an OLED display as well as a nice rear-facing camera, the Surface Pro 11 pulls ahead.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Hardware and performance

Core Ultra vs Snapdragon X

Surface Pro 10 for Business with a Type Cover over a green gradient background

The biggest difference here comes down to the chips powering these machines; however, it's also worth noting that the Surface Pro 10 can feature up to 64GB of RAM when the Surface Pro 11 caps out at just 32GB of RAM, which may be important to you, even if most won't need 64GB.

Surface Pro 11 features Snapdragon X chips, while the Surface Pro 10 sports U-series Intel Core Ultra chips. Snapdragon X chips, though, haven't been rigorously tested or benchmarked just yet, so we don't have the full picture on their performance. However, early benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon X Elite will be able to outcompete a chip like the 165U you'll find in the Surface Pro 10.

The Surface Pro 11 also packs in an NPU powerful enough to support Windows 11's suite of AI features, Copilot. So, you can expect things like Recall, Auto Super Resolution, and Live Captions, among others, to be supported on Surface Pro 11. Neither machine has all that much storage, though, with both maxing out at just 1TB, which may not be enough for every user.

In general, with a powerful chip like the Snapdragon X Elite and useful AI features, the Surface Pro 11 is the overall hardware winner here. Then again, if you really need 64GB of RAM, you'll be better served by the Surface Pro 10. And make sure to stay tuned for those Snapdragon X benchmarks.

Winner: Surface Pro 11

Battery life

Not much to complain about

The Surface Pro 11 pen.

As a note, we haven't tested these computers just yet, so we don't have the full picture on battery life. Nonetheless, there are some things to keep in mind if battery life is a concern for you.

As per Microsoft's estimate, a Surface Pro 11 battery can last through 14 hours of video playback, while the Surface Pro 10 can last for 19 hours of average usage. Considering how power-efficient Snapdragon X chips are shaping up to be and the efficiency of 15W U-series Core Ultra chips, we're inclined to believe that you'll be able to get workday-long battery life out of both, on average.

Definitely stay tuned for our full reviews to hear our hands-on experience with battery life, but we wouldn't worry too much about being tethered to a charger on either of these computers.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Surface Pro 11

Ultimately, with an optional OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon X chip, and Copilot's suite of AI features, the Surface Pro 11 has just about everything you'd want out of a laptop as well as a tablet, making it our overall winner. Keep in mind, though, that a top Surface Pro 11 will get expensive.

However, if you don't need as much processing power or really do need 64GB of RAM, the Surface Pro 10 can definitely be a solid overall choice, especially if luxuries like an OLED display are too much for your budget. If you aren't interested in a tablet, this may also be a good pick.

