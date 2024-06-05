Key Takeaways Surface Pro 11 offers Snapdragon X Plus/LCD or X Elite/OLED options for budget flexibility and display preferences.

Stick with 16GB RAM for most users, avoid splurging on the 32GB variant. Opt for 512GB SSD, suitable for vast storage.

Wait for the 5G variant coming later in 202

Choose from trendy color options and consider essential accessories for a complete setup.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup finally has a change of heart. After introducing the Surface Pro 10 with Intel Core Ultra CPU (available for business purchase), the popular 2-in-1 device has received the latest Arm CPUs from Qualcomm. With a couple of powerful CPU options, LCD or OLED display, several RAM and SSD configurations, plus optional accessories, the Surface Pro 11 is definitely among the top Windows convertibles.

That said, with the wide variety of customization options, picking up an ideal Surface Pro 11 variant can be confusing for some. After all, you won’t want to end up with an underpowered machine that you regret after a couple of years. On the flip side, you shouldn’t spend unnecessarily on higher variants either. Let’s simplify your purchase decision in minutes.

Processor and display

Different panels for both Snapdragon CPUs

Close

Right off the bat, you have two processors and display options to choose from. You can bundle the Snapdragon X Plus with an LCD display, or spring for the powerful Snapdragon X Elite with an OLED panel. The former starts at $1000, while for the latter, you need to shell out $1500 for the base variant.

If you want to enjoy deep blacks and infinite contrast ratio, with deep enough pockets for the purchase (remember, you still need to budget for some of the must-have accessories), go with the OLED panel. Since it comes with the powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite CPU, it is a future-proof option for buyers.

The 120Hz LCD panel with Snapdragon X Plus is no slouch either though. It has a 10-core CPU and the same AI processing power (45 TOPS NPU) as the more expensive X Elite. It’s cheaper, too. Ultimately, your purchase decision should boil down to your budget and display preferences. Performance differences between the X Plus and X Elite won’t be noticeable in day-to-day tasks.

RAM options

16GB should be more than sufficient for such a 2-in-1 convertible

Most users purchase a 2-in-1 device like the Surface Pro for convenience and on-the-go use. For a lightweight workflow, 16GB RAM should be more than sufficient for most buyers. You can easily keep your web browser, productivity, and messaging apps open in the background, switching between them flawlessly without missing a beat.

Microsoft also offers a 32GB variant of Surface Pro 11, but it’s priced at $2100. We don’t recommend extending your budget to $2000+ for a 32GB RAM variant. When you factor in other Surface Pro accessories, your shopping cart will bill up to $2500 in no time. If your workflow demands 32GB RAM, we advise considering thin and light laptops from other manufacturers.

Storage

Available with up to 1TB SSD

Surface Pro 11th Edition is available in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 256GB entry-level variant should be strictly avoided, unless you are really tight on budget. Although the Surface Pro 11 has a removable SSD, Microsoft doesn’t recommend replacing the built-in SSD with a new higher variant. The convenience is only really intended for repair and security purposes. 512GB should be the sweet spot for many. If you frequently work with large files and store offline videos and music collections on your computer, upgrade to the 1TB SSD for $200 extra. More space also offers a better experience with Windows Recall, as you will be able to store more of your screen content on the drive.

Connectivity

Just internet for now

As of now, you can only pre-order a Wi-Fi-only Surface Pro 11 variant. If you want one with 5G connectivity for an on-the-go internet connection using a data plan, you must wait for some time. Microsoft states that Surface Pro 11th Edition with 5G option is coming later in 2024.

Color options

Multiple trendy shades to choose from

Surface Pro 11th Edition is available in Sapphire, Dune, Platinum, and Black color options. Looking at the trend, Sapphire seems to be a popular option among reviewers. Note that the entry-level and high-end Surface Pro 11 variants are available only in Platinum color.

Optional accessories

Some of the must-haves for Surface convertibles

Microsoft only bundles a power adapter with the Surface Pro 11 retail box. To get the best out of your 2-in-1, you need to purchase additional accessories from the Microsoft Store. You should definitely pick a Surface Pro Signature keyboard with a slim pen. It retails for $280 and is definitely worth the asking price to complete your Surface Pro setup. Alternatively, the standard Surface Pro keyboard with pen storage is priced at $180. Microsoft has also introduced a wireless Surface Pro Flex keyboard. It carries a steep price of $350, though. Unless you absolutely need a wireless keyboard for your convertible, you should stick with the standard keyboard style.

Enjoy your latest purchase

Surface Pro 11th Edition is a part of Microsoft’s Copliot+ PC program. It brings some of the exclusive AI features to the Windows platform. You can read our dedicated guide to learn the differences between Copilot, Copilot Pro, and Copilot+. We had a chance to play with these Copilot+ exclusive features and came away impressed.