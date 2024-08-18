Surface Pro 11 $1300 $1500 Save $200 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and featuring a beautiful OLED display for the first time ever, resulting in a stunning visual experience. You can now score $200 off for a limited time. $1300 at Best Buy

Windows tablets are kind of hit or miss. You're either going to love the form factor and fully embrace it, or it's just not going to work out for your lifestyle, and you're going to end up wondering why you ever purchased one. If you've ever thought about purchasing one, the Surface Pro series has been one of the best options for the past few years. Not only is the device compact, but it also offers a lot of power, and Microsoft also produces some great companion accessories.

The Surface Pro 11 is the culmination of years of refinement, and is perhaps the brand's best Windows tablet yet. Not only is it powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite SoC, but it also now comes with a vibrant OLED display. The only problem is that it's usually priced quite high, which could leave you learning towards more traditional options. Luckily, we're now seeing the Surface Pro 11 getting its first meaningful discount, with a new promotion that knocks $200 off. So if you've been holding out, now's going to be the time to buy.

What's great about Microsoft's Surface Pro 11?

Close

While not much has changed when it comes to the shape of the Surface Pro, the small refinements that it has garnered along the way are what make the Surface Pro 11 an exciting new device for 2024. For the first time since its release, the Surface Pro now has an OLED display, with this model featuring a vibrant 13-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite SoC. If you're unfamiliar with what the Snapdragon X Elite is, well, in short, it's Qualcomm's answer to Apple's M-series chip. This Snapdragon X Elite is supposed to be more powerful than an Intel chip and also more efficient. This is perfect for portable devices because you want power, but you also want to have long battery life as well.

The Snapdragon X Elite is supposed to bring this to Windows PCs — an experience without compromise. And you'll be happy to know that it achieves this for the most part, providing excellent performance numbers, while also delivering up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to Microsoft. In our testing, we were able to achieve around 11 hours, which is still very good.

In addition to the above, this model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. And while Microsoft doesn't recommend it, you can always upgrade the internal SSD on your own to a higher volume if you want. You can just pop off the backplate, install a new SSD, and install Windows. Of course, the tablet also features cameras, which can be used for videocalls or capturing things around you.

And if you want to take this Windows tablet to its extreme, you're going to want to grab some accessories for it like a Surface Slim Pen or Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. As stated before, this is going to be one of the best Windows tablets you can buy in 2024. And while it isn't cheap by any means, this discount does make it a nice time to buy. So get this deal while you can.