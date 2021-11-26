Black Friday gives you up to $600 off the Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft

Microsoft is giving a pretty significant discount to anyone interested in the Surface Pro 7 tablet. For Black Friday, you can grab a Surface Pro 7 with up to a massive $600 discount, which makes this tablet all far more tempting. This is still a very premium tablet with a very sharp high-quality screen, a premium lightweight design, and solid performance. The $600 discount applies to the model with an Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and it brings the total price to a much easier-to-swallow $1,200.

Aside from the biggest discount, there are a few models left that are $400 off. That includes the model with an Intel Core i5-1035G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD, which is now available for just $799.99, a much more palatable price tag for this high-end tablet. It’s true that the Surface Pro 7 has been succeeded by the Surface Pro 8, but it’s still a very powerful tablet. The Intel Core i7-1065G7 is still a great processor featuring Iris Plus graphics, and even the Intel Core i5 model is still pretty good.

Beyond that, this is just a stellar Windows tablet in many ways. The 12.3-inch display comes in a very 2736 x 1824 resolution, and it supports both touch input and the Surface Pen. Additionally, you get a fantastic 5MP webcam with 1080p video, which is still one of the best cameras on any laptop. There’s also an 8MP camera on the back if you want to show off something in front of you. If you want to use it more like a laptop, you’ll also need to buy a Surface Pro Type Cover, but that’s completely optional.

This is a great Black Friday deal – in fact, most models of the Surface Pro 7 are already sold out. If you want something a bit more powerful, Best Buy is discounting the slightly more advanced Surface Pro 7+, and while it’s not quite as cheap, it’s still a very good deal given the extra performance you get. You can also check out our Black Friday PC deals hub for even more great PC deals, or stop by our smartphone-focused Black Friday deals if that’s what interests you the most.