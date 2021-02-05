Treat yourself to a great tablet with the Surface Pro 7, iPad Pro, and more on sale!

I think I’m a tablet convert! Or, well, a soon-to-be convert. I’ve been dazzled by all of the tablet deals lately, and after talking to some of my colleagues yesterday, I think it’s time to take the plunge. For me, a good tablet with a keyboard cover can take the place of a good laptop with a slimmer form factor and (generally) a better battery life. If you’re not a fan of Chromebooks and the Chrome OS, a tablet with a more familiar OS is a completely viable solution in terms of a productivity device. The problem is, the best tablets can be expensive! But, well, it’s my job to find deals, and that includes deals to make these high-end tablets like the Surface Pro 7 and iPad Pro more affordable!

Let’s start with the Surface Pro 7 because that’s started the conversation with my colleagues to begin with! Currently, Microsoft’s tablet and keyboard cover are on sale at Best Buy for just $900, which is $460 off MSRP. This is the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model of the tablet, so it should be able to run all your productivity apps with ease, even the biggest productivity resource hog of them all, Photoshop. Any deal that includes a keyboard cover is great, too, as keyboard covers always seem to be really expensive. What’s up with that, anyway? By the way, if you’re okay with less space and RAM, you can head over to Microsoft and get a different Surface Pro 7 bundle for $700.

While the Surface Pro 7 is a great overall tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 seems to be the favorite amongst my colleagues. It’s easy to see why, too, when you read this glowing Tab S7 review. While there aren’t any flat discounts on Samsung’s tablet right now, you can save a fair amount with an eligible trade-in at the Samsung Store. The right trade-in will bring the standard Tab S7 down to $200 and the price of the Tab S7 Plus to $400! Combined with the ability to pay over 48 months, this tablet has a much smaller barrier of entry than most of the others. You’ll have to buy that keyboard cover separately, though!

Of course, you can’t really talk about tablets without talking about iPads. The Apple ecosystem might be far more closed off than, say, the Surface Pro 7’s, but it’s just a quality device. As a result, I think the iPad is the only Apple device I’ve seriously considered buying, and they are thankfully devices that regularly see discounts. We’ve featured the newest iPad Air several times (and it’s still on sale!) but today, we’re going to talk about the iPad Pro instead. This premium tablet comes with a premium price tag, but it’s the best iPad experience you can get, hands down. You can save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $69 on the 12.9-inch model, at Amazon.

Do you have a tablet, and has it been a good laptop replacement for you? Have a tablet you like more than the Surface Pro 7 and the other tablets here? Let us know in the comments!