Get a Surface Pro 7+ with a Type Cover for just $799.99

Now is the right time to buy Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 Plus tablet, thanks to a pretty sweet Black Friday deal available at Best Buy. The tablet, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and including a black Type Cover is now available for just $799.99. That’s a $230 discount on its original price, which is a significant discount. In fact, it’s surprising that it’s available at all since the Surface Pro 7+ is usually sold to businesses through specific channels. This is one of the best and easiest ways to buy it if you’re interested.

If you’ve heard of the new Surface Pro 8, the Surface Pro 7+ is essentially the same on the inside, particularly in this model. It has the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with four cores and eight threads, plus Iris Xe graphics. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, so you have a solid setup for a great experience overall.

What you don’t get with the Surface Pro 7+ is the larger 13-inch display with the 120Hz refresh rate, but this is still a fantastic screen, and it’s just as sharp. Plus, there’s still a great 5MP webcam that’s great for video calls and meetings, and an 8MP camera on the back. This model also doesn’t include Thunderbolt 4 support but you get both USB Type-C and Type-A ports out of the box, and you can use the Surface Connect port to connect a dock.

What makes this deal all the sweeter is that it includes the Surface Pro Type Cover, so you can use it as a laptop right out of the box. If you’re looking at something like the Surface Pro 8, that starts at $1,099 and you still have to pay almost $200 on top of that for the keyboard. As a side note, this model seems to already have Windows 11 preinstalled, though it’s the Home edition. That’ll save you the trouble of upgrading it yourself.

All in all, this is a fantastic deal. If you want even more deals aside from the Surface Pro 7 Plus, check out our Black Friday hub with all kinds of deals on mobile tech. And stay tuned for our Black Friday PC deals hub for other great PC deals.