Surface Pro 7+ (With Black Type Cover) The Surface Pro 7+ is still a great 2-in-1. This model comes with a black Type Cover keyboard and is configured with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

If you're looking for a solid Windows tablet under $700, then we have the Black Friday deal for you. Best Buy currently is discounting the Surface Pro 7+ model, and including a Type Cover keyboard. The bundle is now on sale for $600 instead of the usual price of $929. That's a sweet $330 savings.

While you'd also find deals on both the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9, this older Surface Pro 7+ is still a superb computer, especially since it has the Type Cover included. Usually, buying one separately would be an additional $129 purchase. Considering the newer models are closer to $1,000, we highly suggest this 2-in-1 Windows tablet for those who are on tighter budgets but want a solid everyday computing experience.

Coming with an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB solid-state-drive under the hood, the Surface Pro 7+ is more than equipped for getting you through web browsing, and multimedia tasks. Unlike the newer models, It even has a USB-A port, so you won't need to buy a dongle for connecting to your favorite accessories. And if you want to expand on storage, there's a microSD card slot that you can use to keep your favorite photos and documents secure.

