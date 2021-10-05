Best Surface Pro 8 accessories: Tesha, Microsoft, and more

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is an impressive tablet and PC all in one sleek package. With a new design that resembles the Surface Pro X, the Surface Pro 8 is a device that looks as good as it performs. If you recently purchased a new Surface Pro 8, you’re going to need a few accessories to get the most out of it. Microsoft doesn’t bundle the keyboard cover or pen with the new Surface devices, so you’ll first want to consider whether you need either of those items. You may also want an external mouse or monitor for use at home when using the Surface Pro 8 as a desktop. In this article we round up the best Microsoft Surface Pro 8 accessories overall, in each category.

We start off with a quick look at pen options. You can of course go all out and pick up the new Microsoft Slim Pen 2, which has some impressive haptic feedback capabilities when used with the Surface Pro 8. However, if you are on a more strict budget, it might be working at some of the third-party options we’ve selected from Best Buy and Amazon. There are a number of pens that are designed for the Microsoft standard and still work great with your Surface Pro 8.

After deciding on a pen, we’ll do a deep dive into the best keyboards covers, external keyboards, mice, and monitors available for the Surface Pro 8. You may not need all of these things, but it’s best to consider your intended use case and look at all available options.

Best Surface Pro 8 accessories: Pens

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 Amazing haptic feedback The new Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 provides amazing haptic feedback when paired with your Surface Pro 8. The haptic feedback is specifically engineered to give the feeling of writing on real paper. View at Amazon

Microsoft Official Surface Pen Microsoft reliability If you want to match your new Surface Go 3 perfectly, the official Microsoft Surface Pen is the way to go. Writes like pen on paper. Surface Pen is a natural writing and drawing tool, with precision ink on one end that now enables tilt and a natural-feeling rubber eraser on the other. Responds to an artists touch. Effortlessly express the finest sketches and lines with Surface Pen. Rest your hand on the screen of your Surface device, just as you would writing on a notebook. View at Amazon

Tesha Surface pen Best affordable alternative At under $30, the Tesha Surface pen has just about everything the Microsoft version offers. It features 1024 pressure points is designed for writing, drawing, and notes taking. Instant response, low latency, truly accurate handwriting reproduction. alm rejection technology allows you to rest your hand naturally on the screen while writing, no need wearing anti-friction gloves. Super convenient for kids. View at Amazon

Letech+ Surface Pen Excellent pressure sensitivity Ergonomic Design with palm rejection which allows resting your hand comfortably on the screen while working. Equipped with 2 buttons for option on eraser or mouse mode. With the 9.5 mm diameter streamlined tip point, this stylus is sensitive to pressure and tilt for making subtle shadow or creating delicate drawings. It is also multifunctional to use it for the slideshows presentations. View at Amazon

Dell Premium Active Pen Excellent pressure sensitivity The Dell Premium Active Pen features flexible, multi-protocol compatibility with select Dell 2-in-1s with a Windows Ink compatible display. Quickly launch OneNote by clicking the top button and write notes (even on a locked screen), capture a screenshot, or activate Cortana. Efficiently erase or launch the context menu with the side buttons. Install Windows Ink Workspace to customize buttons to your needs. View at Dell

HP Tilt Pen Integrated presenter controls Elevate your creativity with the improved precision of the HP Tilt Pen. Write, draw, and compute as naturally as ever with true-to-life feel creating a seamless and enjoyable working experience. Activate presentation mode to conveniently move your cursor, flip through slides, and highlight key points of your presentation—without the need for a clicker. View at HP

Best Surface Pro 8 accessories: Monitors

Razer Raptor 27 Monitor w/ 165Hz Super high refresh rate If you're looking for a stylish monitor with a super fast refresh rate, Razer now has the Raptor gaming monitor with 165 Hz refresh rate. In addition to the high refresh rate, you also get the patented Chroma RGB lighting which looks awesome. View at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Looking for an external monitor you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14 inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. View at Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display 27 Best for creative use The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. View at Amazon

Dell U2520DR Best with built-in hub The quality and reliability of Dell's Ultrasharp series is well-known. This monitor also includes two standard USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB-C, HDMI port and dual DisplayPort options, allowing the monitor to act as your hub so you can connect additional peripherals. View at Amazon

Sceptre Curved 30 Best curved If you like the look of a curved monitor, Sceptre has a nice option here. This monitor features a 2560 x 1080 resolution, which isn't the highest for a large display, but should work for basic use. You can also use a VESA mount to optimize your desk space and workflow. At under $250, this is solid value for curved screen enthusiasts. View at Amazon

LG 34WK650 Best Ultrawide 34 inch If you like the look of LG's 29WP60G-B but want a bigger display, check out this 34 inch option. LG’s 34 inch UltraWide monitor is a great pick if you want a relatively affordable ultrawide display. With a Full HD display and AMD FreeSync, you should be able to make the most of LG’s impressive display. This 34 inch LG monitor is HDR10 ready with Maxx Audio speakers in the bottom bezel. View at Amazon

Best Surface Pro 8 accessories: Mice

Logitech M355 Best slim and flat design Some mice require you to choose whether you are left or right handed, but not the Logitech M355. This mouse has a slim and flat design, perfect for ambidextrous users. In addition, the slim profile and ultra-quiet clicks make this a great mouse to use at work. View at Amazon

Logitech M570 Best for trackball fans Logitech's M570 has a distinct and instantly recognizable form-factor. The giant teal trackball is easily spotted while the mouse is in use. If you do a lot of scrolling for work, and find a trackball comfortable, this is the best option by far. This is one of the most comfortable mice to use for long periods of time. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best for productivity The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. View at Amazon

Logitech M510 Best battery life Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option. View at Amazon

NORMIA RITA Arc Mouse Best for Arc lovers on a budget There are many fans of Microsoft's Arc mouse design. Fortunately, you can enjoy all of the great design elements without breaking the bank. If you enjoy the design of Microsoft's mouse, the NORMIA RITA Arc mouse is a great substitute at less than half the price. View at Amazon

Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Best vertical mouse Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. This layout allows you to use the mouse in a grip-like orientation. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time. Anker also packs a fantastic feature set and battery life into this unique design. View at Amazon

Best Surface Pro 8 accessories: Keyboards

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 Keyboard cover and pen Next-level versatility comes in the perfect pair — Surface Slim Pen 2 stores securely and recharges in the premium keyboard, featuring a large glass touchpad and luxurious, Alcantara material covering. Ready to pair with Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X. If you need the pen and keyboard cover, this is the best option for sure. View at Best Buy

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Black Slim modern design Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of this refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Office 365. Connects wirelessly to your windows laptop via Bluetooth. Connect to your windows 10 or 11 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair. View At Amazon

Jelly Comb folding keyboard Frequent travelers Folding keyboards are a thing, and they'e pretty awesome. If you travel constantly for work, you may want to check out Jelly comb's folding keyboard. In addition to wired and wireless connection modes, you also get a built-in touchpad mouse as an added bonus. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb keyboard and mouse combo Keyboard and mouse combo Perhaps you want a keyboard bundled with a wireless mouse? This slim wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb also comes bundled with a travel mouse. Both devices feature an ergonomic design and automatic sleep mode to preserve battery life. At just $25, this is a great bundle to consider. View At Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt keyboard Ergonomic split design Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. You also get a separate number pad, perfect for spreadsheet work. View At Amazon

Logitech K380 Compact design If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Windows. View At Amazon

Those are our picks for the best docking stations, monitors, mice, and keyboards to use with your laptop. If it’s in your budget, a Thunderbolt 4 dock like the Razer Chroma dock will give you the best overall performance and is one of the best accessories for the Surface Pro 8 and the new Thunderbolt 4 ports. With super fast data transfer, support for multiple high resolution monitors, and built-in charging, Thunderbolt 4 is the way to go. For those on a tighter budget, many of the USB-C docks and dongles from Anker are under $50 and offer connectivity on the go. Let us know your favorite Thunderbolt or USB-C dock to use with your favorite Microsoft Surface device.