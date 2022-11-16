Microsoft's Surface Pro was one of the more interesting computing products on the market when it was first announced. Since that time, the company has released new iterations, refining the formula and making it better and better. The Surface Pro 8 is probably one of the best Surface Pro devices in the line, next to the recently announced Surface Pro 9, and now it is being discounted by $450, knocking it down to just $899.99 ahead of Black Friday.

The Surface Pro 8 comes in many configurations, but the model on sale has an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 13-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and is slim, coming in at under 0.4 inches thin. The unit does have Windows Hello facial recognition technology for security, and Microsoft states that it can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Surface Pro 8 With Black Type Cover Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's latest flagship Windows 2-in-1. With slimmer bezels, support for haptic feedback with the new Surface Pen, and faster Intel 11th-generation processors, this bundle is a deal for $899.99.

While the Surface Pro 8 might look just like its predecessors, it's actually quite different, with improvements to its screen size, going from 12 to 13-inches. Furthermore, the bezels were shrunk down, making the product look more modern. In addition, the casing was changed from magnesium to aluminum, but it still has the Surface Connect port for charging.

The Surface Pro 8 is normally priced at $1,349.99 but is on sale for a limited time, knocking $450 off, bringing it down to $899.99. The bundle also includes a Microsoft Type Cover, which is a keyboard that magnetically attaches to the Surface Pro, so you can count on being productive when on the go. The sale is again limited, so if you happen to click on the link, and you see a different price, chances are the product is sold out or the promotion has ended. If that's the case, be sure to check out our other deals on PCs and laptops.