The Surface Pro 8 is now available with LTE on the Microsoft Store

The Surface Pro 8 is now available in LTE-enabled configurations, a few months after the Wi-Fi-only variants launched. When Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 8 back in September, we already knew that LTE support would be coming later, but Microsoft never specified when. Today, the company made the new models available as Surface Pro 8 for Business models.

There are a few models of the Surface Pro 8 that can be had with LTE support. You can get it with an Intel Core i5 or Core i7, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 256GB SSD, which is the most limiting aspect of these models. There are models listed with a 1TB SSD, but those are labeled as out of stock, and Microsoft has always said LTE models would max out with 256GB of storage. The prices listed are also not aligned with the rest of the SKUs, so it seems that these may be there accidentally. It doesn’t look like you can buy an LTE model in the Graphite color option, which is unfortunate if that’s what you were hoping for.

Here’s a breakdown of all the LTE models available right now:

Processor RAM Storage Color Price Intel Core i5-1135G7 8GB 128GB Platinum $1,349.99 Intel Core i5-1135G7 8GB 256GB Platinum $1,449.99 Intel Core i5-1135G7 16GB 256GB Platinum $1,649.99 Intel Core i7-1185G7 16GB 256GB Platinum $1,849.99

As a reminder, LTE support in the Surface Pro 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 modem, promising theoretical speeds up to 1.2Gbps. The modem supports LYE Cat18, but you don’t have an option for 5G. Not that it should make a huge difference considering 5G is still not as widely available as LTE.

While these are listed as Surface Pro 8 for Business, the devices can be purchased by anyone easily on the Microsoft Store. However, these models are more expensive than the consumer variants. That’s also because they include Windows 11 Pro instead of the more limited Home edition. You can buy the Surface Pro 8 for Business below.

On the topic of new Surface products, Microsoft is apparently gearing up to launch a Matte Black version of the Surface Go 3 sometime soon, potentially even today. This new model doesn’t seem to be available on the Microsoft Store yet, but we have seen European Amazon listings for the device already. The Surface Go 3 is also a good option if you want an LTE-enabled tablet on the cheap.