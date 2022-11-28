Surface Pro 8 (With Black Type Cover) $999.99 $1599.99 Save $600 This Surface Pro 8 model comes with the Type Cover keyboard, which is usually a separate purchase. It also has the higher-end Core i7 CPU, and 16GB of RAM. $999.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a new Surface this Cyber Monday? Look no further. Best Buy has one of the highest-end Surface Pro 8 models at a really insane $600 discount, even including the Type Cover keyboard. It is currently on sale for $999.99, instead of the usual price of $1,599.99.

Even though this Surface Pro 8 model has now been succeeded by the Surface Pro 9, there's still a lot that makes this a good buy. This particular variant sports a speedy fast 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU. That's then paired up with 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Compared to the Surface Pro 9, you might be missing out on the added performance and efficiency cores that the new 12th-generation Intel chips offer, but this it is a performance difference that's too small for most people to feel. For serious multitasking and even light gaming, this Surface Pro 8 is amazing. Intel's Iris Xe graphics offers a good boost, as does the 28-watt four-core top-end Core i7 chip.

We talked about why we liked the performance of the Surface Pro 8 so much in our full review, and we also compared it to the new Surface Pro 9. There aren't that many differences, other than the new colors and CPU. Both devices share the same slim-bezel 13-inch 2880 x 1920 resolution display that supports the Surface Slim Pen 2's haptic for a pen-to-paper feel when inking.

