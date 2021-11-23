Surface Pro 8 gets new pen haptics and improved ink performance with new updates

Microsoft’s recently-released Surface Pro 8 is getting its first big set of post-launch firmware and driver updates (via Windows Central), and it’s packing a few significant improvements. The latest Surface tablet was already one of the best laptops you can buy, but this upgrade smooths out the experience and brings new features.

The company highlights a few changes in this update, starting with new “Surface Pen haptics”, which in reality refers to the Surface Slim Pen 2 only. Microsoft doesn’t say what new haptics this includes, but out of the box, the Surface Slim Pen 2 provided haptic feedback in a few select apps. For example, you’d feel it when drawing in apps like Whiteboard and Adobe Fresco, and it was meant to make it feel like using a pen on paper. Not every app was supported, so it’s possible that’s one of the things that’s changing. Microsoft also mentions improvements to inking performance with the Surface Pen.

There are quite a few more improvements in tow with this release. Microsoft mentions improved support for AMD external GPUs connected via Thunderbolt, improved fingerprint recognition if you use a Surface keyboard that has a fingerprint reader, and improved touchscreen stability. The improvements are all referred to in somewhat generic terms, so it’s hard to say exactly what’s changing, but if you’ve been experiencing issues with any of these things, this update should help alleviate them.

Outside of device-specific features, there’s also a new Intel Graphics driver update rolling out for the Surface Pro 8, which is supposed to improve stability and performance. Of course, that’s what how every driver update is labeled in Microsoft’s changelogs, so it’s not awfully clear. If you want to see a full list of the updates rolling out, you can check the list below:

Surface Pro 8 November 2021 updates Windows Update History Device Manager Surface – Firmware – 2.22.0.3 Surface Retimer – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 6.210.141.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 6.209.141.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 6.206.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 66.0.0.38 Surface SMF – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 66.0.0.37 Surface SMF – Firmware Surface – Ext – 2.84.137.0 Surface – Ext – Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update Surface – USB – 1.77.137.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller – Universal Serial Bus controllers Surface – Ext – 15.15.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor – Extension Surface – System – 66.36.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices Surface – Ext – 1.949.137.0 Surface G6 Touch Firmware Update – Extension Intel – Display – 27.20.100.9624 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Extension Intel – Ext – 27.20.100.9624 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics – Display adapters

You can get these updates by opening Windows Update in the Settings app on Windows 11. If you’re interested in Microsoft’s latest tablet and haven’t bought it yet, check out our Surface Pro 8 review, where we praise Microsoft for finally moving the Surface Pro family forward.