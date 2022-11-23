One of the highest-end Surface Pro 8 models now comes with the keyboard for $1,000, instead of $1,600.

Surface Pro 8 (With Black Type Cover) This Surface Pro 8 model comes with the Type Cover keyboard, which is usually a separate purchase. It also has the higher-end Core i7 CPU, and 16GB of RAM. See at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 might be the newest 2-in-1 from Microsoft, but this Black Friday, you'll find some great deals on last year's flagship Surface, too. Currently, Best Buy has a higher-end Surface Pro 8 model for an amazing $600 off, bringing it down to the price of $1,000. The deal even bundles in a Type Cover keyboard, which is usually a separate purchase.

This sale model comes with the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU, as well as 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. With the included keyboard and specifications like that, you'll be able to multitask all you want, and possibly even get away with some light photo editing, too.

We actually reviewed the Surface Pro 8 when it first came out, too, and were relieved that the specs made it a modern PC up against its predecessors and other Windows tablets. Compared to the new Surface Pro 9 with Intel CPUs, though, there are not really many visual differences that you'd see, other than new color options.

Both the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 share the same base design with slim bezel high-resolution 13.3-inch screens, and support for features like haptic feedback with the Surface Slim Pen 2. It's mainly just the jump in CPU that separates the two devices, but most people won't feel the speed difference, anyway. So, buying the Surface Pro 8 as a tablet or main PC in 2022 is still great.

If you'd like to save $100, though, Best Buy also has the mid-range model of this 2-in-1 on sale for $900. It comes with the Intel Core i5 CPU, and 8GB of RAM, as well as a 256GB SSD. These are just some deals on tech items you'd find ahead of Black Friday. You can check out our Black Friday computer & laptops deals page for more.