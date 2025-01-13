Your changes have been saved Surface Pro 11 $880 $1200 Save $320 The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's best tablet yet, powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and featuring an optional OLED display for the first time ever. For a limited time, you can score this model from Amazon for its lowest price yet. $880 at Amazon

This is one of the best Windows laptops that you can buy in 2025. While it's technically a tablet right out of the box, the optional keyboard accessory makes one of the thinnest and lightest laptops that you can buy. Of course, you also get plenty of power thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor.

While the Surface Pro is usually quite expensive, we're now seeing a fantastic price drop from Amazon that knocks $320 off for a limited time. This price is by far the lowest we've seen on this model so get it while you can before it's gone.

What's great about the Surface Pro?

Close

The latest Surface Pro from Microsoft is the best looking, offering a sleek design and modern look. Best of all, it's lightweight and super thin, making it great for travel. It has a 13-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

You also get great battery life, with a maximum of 14 hours from a single charge, and while port selection isn't the best due to its compact size, you do get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an SD card slot. As stated before, what really sets this device apart from others is the accessories.

If you're looking to take it to new levels, you'll want to invest in some quality Surface Pro accessories like a keyboard, stylus, and USB hub. Of course, if you choose to use it as is, it's also going to work fine too, since it works well as a tablet.

With that said, this discount is one of the best we've seen, taking a solid $320 off the original retail price of the 512GB model. So get this deal if you're looking for something new.