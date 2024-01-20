Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1000 $1540 Save $540 The Surface Pro 9 is a lightweight and compact PC tablet that has all the pwoer $1000 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is one of the best Windows tablets on the market right now. The tablet is lightweight, compact, and powerful — making it one of the best options if you're looking for productivity on the go. Of course, that lethal combination normally comes at a price, with even the most basic Surface Pro 9 model starting at $1000.

With that said, we've uncovered a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up. This Surface Pro 9 delivers with its powerful internal specifications, and even comes with a keyboard cover for those that want to take this device to its brink with regard to productivity. So don't miss out on this bundle deal, where you can save $540 for a limited time.

What's great about the Surface Pro 9?

There's a lot to love about the Surface Pro 9 with its sleek look, compact size, and powerful internals. It's one of those Windows products that's truly unique and also provides a great experience. You get a beautiful and vibrant 13-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In addition to a touchscreen that supports stylus input, with this bundle, you also get a Surface Pro Keyboard Type Cover that's fantastic for typing and also acts as a case for the tablet, making it easy to take with you when you're on the go. As far as connectivity goes, you get two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The tablet also has a 5MP front-facing camera with support for Windows Hello, and a 10MP rear camera which is great for taking photos and videos. Overall, you won't find a better package if you're looking for something lightweight and compact.

Best of all, you still get tons of power with this model and the versatility is really what puts this device over the top when compared to more traditional laptops. As stated before, you can now score this deal that knocks $540 off the original retail price for a limited time.