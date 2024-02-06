Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $800 $1100 Save $300 The Surface Pro 9 is one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy right now with its versatile design, sleek look, and powerful processor. While it typically costs quite a bit, it can now be had for far less, with this recent discount that knocks $300 off for a limited time. $800 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is one of the more unique computing devices on the market right now, with a form factor that resembles a tablet but can easily be transformed into a fully functional laptop when needed. Because of its versatility and design, it's currently one of the best lightweight laptops that you can buy and, for a limited time, you can score this sweet deal that knocks $300 off, dropping the price down to just $800.

What's great about the Surface Pro 9?

There's a lot to love about the Surface Pro 9 with its sleek design and powerful performance. This particular model that's on sale is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor that is paired with 8GB RAM, and features 256GB of internal SSD storage. Furthermore, the Surface Pro 9 has a sharp and vibrant 13-inch display with stylus support, and can last up to 15.5 hours on a single charge.

In addition to all of the above, you get front and rear cameras, and great connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6E. The Surface Pro 9 also comes in a variety of colors, so if you're someone that likes to add a little flair to their computing devices, you'll have the option of choosing from Graphite, Sapphire, Forest, and Platinum.

Overall, the Surface Pro 9 is an exciting computing device that offers a lot under the hood and packs into a highly compact package. It's not hard to understand why it's one of the best tablets you can buy right now. Of course, if you're planning on picking one up, you'll want to grab some key Surface Pro 9 accessories to really boost the experience.

Why purchase the Surface Pro 9?

You'll want to pick up the Surface Pro 9 if you're looking for a computing device that's slim and powerful. As stated before, the Surface Pro 9 is one of the best options out there right now, and with this deal, you're really going to get a lot of bang for your buck.

With that said, the Surface Pro 9 isn't going to be for everyone, but for most people, it's going to be a great machine since it can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. While this deal is pretty sweet, just be sure to grab it while you can, because this limited-time flash deal won't last long.