Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $540 off for a limited time $1000 $1540 Save $540 The Surface Pro 9 is one of our favorite tablet devices thanks to its excellent hardware and versatile form factor. The Surface Pro 9 not only comes with an Intel Core i5 paired with 16GB RAM, but it also comes with a Surface Pro Keyboard. Right now, you can score $540 off for a limited time, brining this tablet down to its lowest price yet. $1000 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is one of the best tablets that you can buy in 2024. The device offers impressive power in a compact size, and can also transform into a very capable laptop when paired with the fantastic Surface Pro Keyboard. While the Surface Pro 9 isn't for everyone, it's certainly a great choice if you're looking for a svelte computing device that can pretty much do it all.

With that said, the device does come with a pretty hefty price tag, but we've uncovered a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up. For a limited time, you can now save $540 on this Surface Pro 9 bundle, which comes with the device and includes a Surface Pro Keyboard.

What's great about the Surface Pro 9?

The Surface Pro 9 is a fantastic device with its modern look, sleek size, and powerful performance. It can perform as a tablet, or become a productivity beast when paired with Microsoft's Surface Pro Keyboard. As far as specifications go, you're going to get an Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The tablet also has a beautiful and vibrant 13-inch display that supports a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. In addition, you get a 5MP front-facing camera with support for Windows Hello, and a 10MP rear camera. The table also offers great battery life with up to 15.5 hours of use on a single charge. When it comes to connectivity, you get USB-C Thunderbolt 4, an SD card slot, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The Surface Pro 9 really holds its own, and although it's officially a tablet, it is considered by some to be one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy thanks to its incredible form factor. So if you've been looking to grab something portable and thin, the Surface Pro 9 is going to be right up your alley. Don't forget to grab some accessories while you're at it. We have some great recommendations.