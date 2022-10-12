What colors does the Surface Pro 9 come in?

Microsoft has just unveiled the Surface Pro 9, the latest iteration of one of the best Windows tablets on the market, and it brings some pretty significant changes to the table. For starters, it has new Intel and Arm processors, with the latter offering 5G support. But if you’re on this page, that’s not what you care about. The Surface Pro has typically only been available in one color, the signature Platinum, but this year, things are different. The Surface Pro 9 comes in four colors – as long as you choose the right configuration.

Indeed, for the first time ever, you can get the Surface Pro 9 in a total of four colors, but there are some big caveats. First off, none of the new color options are available if you choose the Surface Pro 9 with 5G. That model only comes in Platinum. Additionally, the color options are also restricted to specific configurations, so the entry-level model and the top-tier options are also only available in Platinum. With that being said, the configurations that have color options are probably the most appealing to the majority of people, so let’s take a look.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Surface Pro 9 colors

The four colors available for the Surface Pro 9 are Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest. Each one comes with a matching Signature Keyboard, too, but the Surface Slim Pen 2 is still exclusively black.

Platinum and Graphite are already familiar, with the latter previously only available on the Surface Pro X. However, the two new colors are absolutely beautiful and add a touch of personality that the Surface Pro line had been lacking until now. And of course, you get the color-matched Signature Keyboards to complete the look. Personally, that Forest colorway looks absolutely stunning. You can also mix and match the colors, so even if you get the Surface Pro 9 with 5G, you can still get a colored keyboard.

Surface Pro 9 special edition

Beyond the regular color options, Microsoft also launched the Surface Pro 9 with a special edition designed in collaboration with Liberty, a British design studio. This one comes in a blue colorway with a laser-etched floral pattern on the back of the Surface Pro 9, along with a similar pattern on the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which makes for a beautiful look.

This model is only available for a limited time after launch, and only in select markets through Microsoft Stores and Liberty. But if you want something truly unique, this is probably the one for you.

And that’s about all you need to know about the color options on the Surface Pro 9. It’s truly refrehing to see new color options added after getting used to Platinum for so many years, and we love these new colors. As mentioned above, my personal favorite is probably the green Forest model, but Sapphire looks great, too.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Surface Pro 9 using the link below, where you can choose your specific configuration and color. Otherwise, you might want to check out the best Surface PCs you can buy today, as there are some great options to choose from.