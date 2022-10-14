Does the Surface Pro 9 have good battery life?

One of the benefits of the Surface line of devices is its overall portability, and the Surface Pro 9 is no exception. It’s part tablet and part laptop, thanks to the kickstand and Type Cover keyboard. The Surface Pro 9 is also quite compact when compared to other Windows tablets since it’s about 1.94 pounds and just 0.37 inches thick. So you might be wondering if the Surface Pro 9 also has good battery life? Well, the answer to that question is yes, it does, as battery life is rated at 15.5 hours on the Intel model, and 19 hours on the Surface Pro 9 with 5G.

Of course, those numbers are subject to change depending on how you use your Surface Pro 9, but it is the benchmark that Microsoft provides on its specification sheet. However, we’ll go a bit deeper into the battery life number and explain what you can expect.

Surface Pro 9 battery size

To be more technical, both the regular Wi-Fi Surface Pro 9 and the 5G model come with a 47.7 Wh battery under the hood. If you consider last year’s Surface Pro 8, which had a 51.5 Wh battery, as a reference, then that’s actually smaller than before.

All that said, we wouldn’t take Microsoft’s claims too close to heart, especially because of the smaller battery. As we mentioned earlier, the way you use your Surface Pro 9 will impact battery life. If you’re always watching videos and web browsing with the screen at high brightness, don’t expect that 15.5 or 19-hour result. The way you use your Surface will impact how the battery life goes. For reference, when we reviewed last year’s Surface Pro 8, we got up to five hours of battery life. If you’re like us and always on the web, you can expect closer to that number on the Surface Pro 9. If you’re not, then you can definitely expect longer.

But there are different CPUs on the Surface Pro 9

Speaking of using your Surface! Since there are two Surface Pro 9 models this year, we also want to mention the CPUs. Generally speaking, Arm-based chips like the Microsoft SQ3 in the Surface Pro 9 5G model are much less power-hungry. The 5G Surface Pro 9 is also fanless, too. These two things help contribute to longer battery life. So if you really want a Surface with the longest battery life, then the 5G model of the Surface Pro 9 is probably better.

Microsoft uses an Intel CPU that runs at 15W for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel chips. It’s a U-class CPU. Theoretically, this can help improve battery life compared to last year’s Surface Pro 8, which had a 28W CPU. A lower-wattage chip uses less battery power. But again, that’s just an assumption. The new CPUs also have a hybrid architecture with performance and efficiency cores, which could help the Surface Pro 9 run more efficiently, too.

And that’s all we have to say about the battery life of the Surface Pro 9. The official numbers from Microsoft show that the Pro 9 has a smaller battery than the Pro 8. However, with the switch to 15W Intel CPUs, battery life could be improved on Intel models. On The 5G model, we also think battery life will be much better. Depending on how you use your Surface Pro 9, it should definitely have good battery life.

If you’re interested in buying the Surface Pro 9, check it out with the link below. The Surface Pro 9 can shape up to be one of the best Surface devices of this year, and we look forward to reviewing it.

