You can get $200 off the Surface Pro 9 and up to $300 off the Surface Laptop 5, even though they just launched last month.

Microsoft may have launched its flagship Surface devices just a month ago, but you can already get some sweet discounts on them thanks to Black Friday. The Surface Pro 9 is already available with a $200 discount on some configurations, and the Surface Laptop 5 gives you up to $300 off depending on the configuration you choose.

The Surface Pro 9 is the best Windows tablet you can buy right now, so this deal is a fantastic opportunity to grab one. The Wi-Fi model comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and the discount specifically applies to the Core i7 models, which means you get 10 acres, 12 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.7GHz. The Surface Pro 9 also has a phenomenal display, a 13-inch panel with 2880 x 1920 resolution and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, so animations and motions look as smooth as possible. All models with an Intel Core i7 are discounted by $200, and you can go anywhere from 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

If you want 5G connectivity, the Surface Pro 9 with 5G has the same sleek design and fantastic display, but some of the internal specs are a bit different. It's powered by a Microsoft SQ3 chip, which delivers very good performance for day-to-day tasks, plus it comes with support for sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. The discounts here vary a bit - the base model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD is just $50 off, but you can get $100 off the model with a 256GB SSD. Or if you want the top-tier configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you get $200 off, making it $1,699.99 instead of $1,899.99. We've reviewed the Surface Pro with 5G, and it's pretty much the best Windows Arm device you can get right now.

Finally, the Surface Laptop 5 also has different discounts depending on the model you buy, but all of them are very tempting. The base 13.5-inch model with an Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $100 off, which makes it just $899.99 instead of $999.99. All the other configurations with 8GB of RAM are discounted by $200, but the high-end configurations with 16GB or 32GB of RAM are all $300 off, making them significantly cheaper. You can get a 13.5-inch model with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $1,399, which is a fantastic deal.

All of these are available at both Best Buy and Amazon, but you'll probably want to jump on this opportunity as soon as possible before the sale ends.