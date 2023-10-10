Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $1799 $2600 Save $801 The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's latest Surface Pro device. It sports 12th-generation Intel CPUs and comes in new colors. This top-end model has a Core i7 CPU, 32 GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and it's $800 off. $1799 at Amazon

This Prime Day, (which is called Big Prime Day Deals for October), is a great time to find deals on all kinds of Windows 11-powered tablets and laptops. So, if you've been wanting to shop for a new Surface but haven't had the budget for it, you'll almost certainly want to head over to Amazon today for a deal that's almost too good to be true. You can grab the highest-end Surface Pro 9 with maxed-out RAM, and 1TB of storage for $800 off the usual price.

Why the Surface Pro 9 is a great deal

The Surface Pro 9 might have been released a year ago, but it's still Microsoft's flagship tablet. With this model being powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, which features performance and efficiency cores, it's a great everyday tablet for web browsing and creativity for work or school. The fact that this model has 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage also helps make it even more powerful. Though the Surface Pro 9 doesn't have a dedicated graphics card, the added RAM can help you with light gaming, and light video editing, should you want to do that. It's also ideal for heavy multitasking and running tons of apps at once.

Other than that, the Surface Pro 9 is a super sleek tablet. It has its own kickstand, so you can prop it up and use it in your lap how you please without worrying about buying a case. The display is also great, since it has slim bezels, meaning you'll be more immersed in your content. We also can't forget the fact that this Surface supports the new Slim Pen 2 for drawing on the screen, an optional purchase that comes with the Signature Type Cover keyboard. Since you're saving over $800, you can take that money and invest in these accessories, to turn your tablet back into a laptop.

We dive more into why we loved this tablet so much in our full Surface Pro 9 review. But keep in mind this isn't the only deal on Windows-11-powered devices you'll find this Prime Day. You can check out other great Prime Day laptop deals. And if you need a new monitor for your device, there are tons of Prime Day monitor deals, too.