Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $1599 $2199 Save $600 The Surface Pro 9 is the latest tablet from Microsoft. It comes in new colors and is available with either 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs or the ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 processor depending on whether you'd like 5G connectivity. $1599 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a new laptop or convertible PC in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale, you may want to consider Microsoft's latest Surface Pro offering. The Intel Core i7-powered Surface Pro 9 with 16GB of RAM is now available for 28% off its regular price, allowing customers to save a staggering $600 on the latest Amazon Prime Day offerings.

Why should you consider a Microsoft Surface Pro 9?

Released in 2022, the Surface Pro 9 is the latest and greatest that Microsoft has to offer when it comes to its own Windows convertibles. The variant on sale packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with a respectable 16GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 13-inch PixelSense display with touch support, making it a great choice for multimedia entertainment options such as watching Netflix on the go or doing some light work and productivity tasks. In fact, it also comes with Thunderbolt 4 ports, which means that you can consider it as a candidate for a desktop PC too.

As is the norm with Microsoft's Surface Pro devices, you do get a built-in kickstand, the Surface Slim Pen 2, and colorful Surface Pro Signature Keyboards. Since it provides a 2-in-1 form factor, it covers a large range of entertainment and productivity use cases and is a great traveling device, too; Microsoft claims that it offers up to 15.5 hours of battery life.

Importantly, the Surface Pro 9 comes with Windows 11 out of the box, which means that you get all the software goodness directly from Microsoft without needing to worry about major software upgrades. Windows 11 is geared towards both traditional PCs and touch-based devices, allowing you to experience all the major capabilities that Microsoft has to offer with Windows 11 should you decide to take advantage of this mouth-watering deal and pick up the Surface Pro 9 for $600 off its list price, making it one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops you can find.