How to upgrade the storage on the Surface Pro 9

One of the cool things about the Surface Pro 9 is that Microsoft makes it easy to upgrade the storage. You won’t need many tools, and the process is relatively simple when you consider it versus other laptops. Of course, you will need to be careful about doing so, and you’ll need to back up all your files and create a recovery drive to reinstall Windows first.

Do note that Microsoft recommends that storage on the Surface Pro 9 be upgraded only through authorized technicians. You shouldn’t really be doing this yourself, but if you want to, you can. Just be sure to keep the original solid-state drive (SSD) that came with the Surface Pro 9 so you can replace it in case of warranty issues. All that said, we’re here to help you with this guide.

What you’ll need

The process of replacing the storage in the Surface Pro 9 is about the same as last year’s Surface Pro 8. You’ll need a few things before you begin. We’ve listed this for you below.

M.2 2230 SSD- This is a smaller SSD type. Do not purchase an M2. 2280 SSD as this won’t work with the Surface Pro 9, as it’s quite longer and bigger and won’t fit in the Pro 9. We have a suggested SSD for you to purchase below.

Torx T3 Screwdriver – This is a screwdriver that will let you remove the drive from the Surface Pro 9. You can buy a set on Amazon with the link below.

USB Drive with 16GB capacity– Before you remove the original SSD from your Surface Pro 9, you’ll have to create a recovery drive and download the recovery media so you can reinstall Windows. This USB drive will you do this. Make sure it’s formatted in FAT32 format.

SIM Ejection Tool- This tool will let you open the door under the kickstand on the Surface Pro 9 5G model to access the SSD for removal.

Step 1: Create a recovery drive

Before even removing the SSD from your Surface Pro 9, you should create a recovery drive. You also should back up your files on your Surface Pro 9 to the cloud, or another external location other than the recovery and USB drive you’re about to create. Creating the recovery drive will let you boot up your Surface Pro 9 after you put in the new SSD and reinstall Windows. Here’s how.

Visit the Surface Recovery page. Scroll down to Select your Surface and select the Surface Pro 9 and enter your serial number. Click Continue. Click the Download image link that is listed next to your Surface Pro 9 on the list. Wait for it to download. The file downloaded will be a .ZIP file. Insert the USB Drive you have or purchased into the USB port of your Surface Pro 9 or on a connected dongle. In the search box on the taskbar, type recovery drive, then select Create a recovery drive or Recovery Drive from the results. Click Yes. Select your USB Drive from the list and choose Next followed by Create. The process will take a few minutes and your USB Drive will be erased. When the recovery drive is ready, select Finish. Find the file, and double-click the .ZIP file that you previously downloaded to open it. Select all the files from the recovery image folder by hitting CTRL+A on your keyboard. Then, hit CTRL + C to copy it. Open a new File Explorer window. Go to This PC in the sidebar, and double-click on the icon for the USB drive to open the USB drive you created earlier. Hit CTRL+V to paste the files into the USB recovery drive you created. when prompted, select Choose to replace the files in the destination. When the files have been copied over, remove the SSD from your Surface Pro 9 and turn off the system.

We suggest keeping the original SSD from your Surface Pro 9 as is and not erasing or resetting your Surface. This is so that you have a working Windows Installation in case something goes wrong.

Step 2: Replace the SSD on the Surface Pro 9

Now that you’ve done a backup and have installation media, you can actually replace the SSD on the Surface Pro 9 itself. Doing this takes a bit of patience and will require you to go hands-on with tools. It’s simple though, and we have you covered. Follow along below.

Lift up the kickstand on the Surface Pro 9 so it’s facing all the way up or at a 90-degree angle. Look at the side of the Surface Pro 9. You’ll see what looks like a little rectangular-shaped door. Open the compartment cover for the SSD. On the regular Surface Pro 9, you can just press down and lift the door to remove it using your finger. It is magnetic. On 5G Surface Pro 9 models only, insert a SIM ejector tool into the small hole you see on the door. This will pop it up and let you release the cover. Unscrew the original SSD using your Torx screwdriver. It’ll pop up. Slowly pull it out to release it. (OPTIONAL) You’ll see the SSD has a heat shield. If you want, you can pull the shield out of the SSD using a thin shim tool. You can then clean the thermal paste off, and reapply the thermal paste to the new SSD. Doing so will require thermal paste, but it is something we don’t suggest for more people to do. Place your new SSD into the Surface Pro 9 by realigning it with the slot you see. Slide it in at a 45-degree angle and make sure it’s fully connected and making contact with all pins. Screw back in the SSD. Put the SSD cover back on.

Step 3: Reinstall Windows 11 after replacing the SSD

With your new SSD inside your Surface Pro 9, you can begin the process of using it by reinstalling Windows 11. This will require you to press a combination of different buttons. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Plug the recovery drive that you created into the Surface Pro 9, or into the USB dongle if you’re using one. Plug your Surface Pro 9 into power and connect the charger. Press and hold the volume-down button while you press and release the power button. When you see the Surface Logo, release the volume-down button. Select the language and layout for your keyboard. Select Troubleshoot. Select Recover from a drive. Choose your recovery drive, and follow the instructions on the screen to reinstall Windows.

Once you follow all these steps, you can restore your files and apps when Windows 11 boots back up. As you can see, your new Surface Pro 9 will now be ready, with improved storage. If you don’t already own a Surface Pro 9, check it out with the link below. With replaceable storage, it has what it takes to be one of the best Windows tablets of 2022.