Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Go 3: Battle of the 2-in-1s
October 15, 2022 10:00am Comment

Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Go 3: Battle of the 2-in-1s

If you’re looking to buy a new Windows 11-powered Microsoft Surface in 2022, you’ll probably come across two devices. There’s the new Surface Pro 9, which is Microsoft’s flagship 2-in-1 with the very best specs, and the Surface Go 3, Microsoft’s most affordable tablet. These devices fit the needs of two very different audiences, but if you wonder how they compare, we’re here to help.

In this guide, we’ll look at things like specs and price, performance, display, design, webcams, connectivity, and so much more. We’ll put the two devices side by side and help you decide which Surface is best for you.

Navigate this article:

Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Go 3 Specs & price

Surface Pro 9 Surface Go 3
Processor
  • Surface Pro 9: Consumer:
     12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor
     12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor
    Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform
  • Surface Pro 9 Commercial:
    – 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U processor
    12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor
    Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform
  • Surface Pro 9 With 5G:
    Microsoft SQ 3 processor
  • Dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor
  • Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor
Graphics
  • On models with Intel Chip: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • On 5G and Microsoft SQ3 model: Microsoft SQ3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3
  • Intel UHD 615
RAM
  • Surface Pro 9: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 4GB or 8GB LPDDR3
Storage
  • Surace Pro 9: Removable (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G: Removable (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • eMMC drive: 64GB
  • SSD drive: 128GB
Display
  • 13-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920) display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, touch, Surface Pen support
  • 10.5-inch PixelSense Display (1920 x 1280), touch, Surface Pen support
Audio & Mics
  • Surface Pro 9:
     Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Voice
    Clarity
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G:
    Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity & Windows Studio Effects (Voice
    Focus)
  • 2W stereo speakers
  • 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio
  • Enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics
Webcam
  • Surface Pro 9:
     Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
    Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video +
    10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G:
    Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
    Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video & Windows Studio Effects (Portrait
    Blur, Automatic Framing, Eye Contact) +
    10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
  • 8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video
Biometric authentication
  • Windows Hello IR camera
  • Windows Hello IR camera
Battery
  • 47.7 Wh battery on all models
  • Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 28.0
Ports
  • Surface Pro 9:
     2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4
     1 x Surface Connect port
    – 1 x Surface Keyboard port
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G:
     1 x nano SIM
     2 x USB-C 3.2
     1 x Surface Connect port
     1 x Surface Keyboard port
  • 1 x USB-C
  • 3.5 mm headphone jack
  • 1 x Surface Connect port
  • Surface Type Cover Port
  • MicroSDXC Card Reader
  • LTE Advanced: Nano SIM tray
Connectivity
  • Surface Pro 9:
     Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible
     Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G:
    – Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible
     Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology
     Location: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou Support
     NanoSIM and eSIM11 support Supports 5G
  • Wi-Fi 6: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible
    Bluetooth
  • Wireless 5.0 technology
  • LTE Advanced: Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem
  • LTE Advanced: Up to 600 Mbps LTE Advanced3 with nanoSIM support. Bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
  • LTE Advanced: Assisted GPS and GLONASS support
  • LTE Advanced: eSIM support
Colors
  • Colors: Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Forest
    (Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest only available on Wi-Fi SKUs)
  • Platinum
  • Matte Black
Size (WxDxH)
  • Surface Pro 9 Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
  • 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches
Weight
  • Surface Pro 9 Weight: 1.94 pounds (879g)
  • Surface Pro 9 with 5G Weight: 1.95 pounds (883g) mmWave, or 1.94 pounds (878g) Sub
  • Wi-Fi: 1.2 pounds (544g)
  • LTE Advanced: 1.22 pounds (553g)
Price
  • From $999
  • From $399

Performance: The Surface Pro 9 wins

The Surface Pro 9 with 5G on display

If you want a Surface for the best performance, it’s hard not to choose the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Go 3 is a great system for everyday web browsing, but it’s very underpowered when you compare it to the Surface Pro 9. That’s because the Surface Pro 9 comes with Intel’s latest and greatest 12th-generation Core processors. The Surface Go 3 has much slower dual-core Pentium or Core i3 processors. The Surface Go 3 is stuck with older intel HD graphics, but the Surface Pro 9 packs Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, making it a better machine for light gaming and even photo editing.

In talking about the processors, let’s go first to the better device. The Surface Pro 9 has what’s known as Intel U-series chips. These chips run at 15 watts and benefit from the performance and efficiency cores. In fact, the Surface Pro 9’s top chip, the Intel Core i7-1255U processor, has a total of 10 cores — two for performance and eight for efficiency. This helps you get good battery life, as well as good performance when running a lot of browser tabs, or doing things like light video editing or light gaming. This is a great machine for tasks that go beyond basic productivity.

On the other hand, the Surface Go 3 has lower-end Pentium or Core i3 processors. This CPU is dual-core but has no performance or efficiency cores. We suggest not buying the Intel Pentium model of the Surface Go 3 because that’s not a good CPU if you plan to go beyond basic web browsing and juggling four or so tabs in your web browser. If you want a Surface Go 3, the Core i3 model is the one you’d want to buy since it’s much more powerful. Even so, it’s still not as good as what you’d get with the Surface Pro 9’s Core i7 or Core i5 12th gen CPUs.

We also want to discuss the RAM and storage. The Surface Pro 9 comes with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM. The Surface Go 3, meanwhile, only maxes out with 8GB. These days, webpages are becoming more sophisticated, and apps pull a lot of RAM from your system. The more RAM, the better, so it’s hard to suggest the Surface Go 3, as the low RAM will slow it down. And on storage? The Surface Go 3 has slower eMMC storage on the base model, but a traditional SSD on the high-end model. We’d never suggest buying a PC with eMMC storage. It’d be slow to update and boot. The Surface Pro 9 is above the Surface Go 3 in all these areas.

Display: The Surface Pro 9 has a bigger and better display

A Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi model on display.

As with performance, the displays are vastly different. Both are tuned to the 3:2 aspect ratio and support the Surface Pen, but the Surface Go 3’s display is more about being compact and portable. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, is more about sophisticated display technology. With that in mind, the Surface Pro 9 has the better display. But let’s dive a bit deeper, shall we?

You’ll get a much higher resolution with the Surface Pro 9 at 2880 x 1920. It’s also bigger, leaving you more room to multitask, and has a higher 120Hz refresh rate that’ll help webpages scroll better and make Windows 11 feel more alive. Oh, and for artists, the Surface Pro 9 supports haptics, so as you rub a Surface Pen 2 along the screen, you’ll get a pen-to-paper feel in your hands.

The Surface Go 3 has a much smaller display at 10.5 inches and only hits a 1920 x 1280 resolution. For artists and anyone who loves to multitask, that display can get cramped pretty quickly, even with the 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen also doesn’t support haptic feedback with the Surface Pen.

And the speakers next to that display? Well, both are 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The Surface Pro 9 adds Dolby Atmos Voice Clarity for better voice calls, however.

Design: The Surface Go 3 is portable, but the Surface Pro 9 is more colorful

Surface Go 3 tablet against tree

With the overall design of these 2-in-1s, there are two things to note upfront. The Surface Go 3 is a smaller and more portable device. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, is bigger and comes in multiple colors. On this, you’ll need to pick what is more important to you.

Overall, the Surface Go 3 is one of the smallest Windows 2-in-1s. It’s a mere 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches and weighs in at 1.22 pounds. If you compare that to the Surface Pro 9, which is 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches and 1.94 pounds, you’ll feel the difference.

Besides those dimensions, the Surface Go 3 has thicker bezels around the screen, but all four corners are even. It’s a bit more similar to a newer iPad Air. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, has a more immersive screen with slim bezels along two sides, and a small lip at the top and the bottom of the screen. We’ll let you decide which one matters most to you.

On colors, well, the Surface Pro 9 is more colorful. It comes in Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest. (Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest, though, are only available on Wi-Fi SKUs.) The Surface Go 3 is a bit blander, as it just comes in Platinum or Graphite.

Webcam, ports, and connectivity: The Surface Go 3 has microSD slot and a headphone jack

Front view of Surface Go 3 on bricks

If you consider the webcam, ports, and connectivity on the Surface Go 3 or the Surface Pro 9 in your buying choices, then the good news is that it’s almost even across both machines. The only difference is that the Surface Go 3 benefits from a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, while the Surface Pro 9 benefits from optional 5G and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Both systems also have great Windows Hello front-facing webcams, though the Surface Pro 9 can record 4K video with the rear webcam and the Surface Go 3 can’t.

The Surface Pro 9, though, has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a Surface Connect port. Thunderbolt 4 is great for those who want fast data transfer speeds and support for eGPUs. The Surface Go 3 only has a single USB-C port, so can’t support those things. However, it has the addition of a headphone jack and microSD slot for storage expansion. If a headphone jack and storage expansion are important for you, then the Surface Go 3 is better.

On connectivity, both devices are great. The Surface Pro 9 has faster Wi-Fi 6E, but the Surface Go 3 is on slower Wi-Fi 6. Both Surface devices also support cellular data, with the Go 3 having an LTE advanced model, and the Pro 9 having the Microsoft SQ3 model with an Arm-based chip that supports 5G. Depending on your area, 5G might not be available for you, but the Pro 9 works with 4G LTE as well.

Final thoughts

In 2022, we find it hard to suggest the Surface Go 3 against the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Go 3 is indeed a great device for the right person who wants a truly portable cheap tablet good enough for basic tasks, but the Surface Pro 9 is much better in so many ways. Of course, money means everything, so if you’re on a budget, you’ll also enjoy the Surface Go 3 since it’s cheap. But if you want to splurge on a more powerful computer, the Surface Pro 9 is best.

    The Surface Go 3 is a great 2-in-1 from Microsoft that's decent for basic computing needs but not much else.
    The Surface Pro 9 is a top-tier Windows tablet with Intel or Qualcomm processors, and it comes in multiple colors for the first time ever.
    The Surface Pro 9 with 5G is powered by the new Microsoft SQ3 chipset and it has a 120Hz display.

Tags Microsoftmicrosoft surface go 3Microsoft Surface Pro 9surface go 3Surface Pro 9

About author

Arif Bacchus
Arif Bacchus

I have over six years of experience covering Microsoft, Surface, Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS news and rumors for sites like Digital Trends and OnMSFT. I also write laptop reviews and how-to guides. I am a Microsoft fan and I have a drawer full of PCs and other devices. You can follow and interact with me on Twitter if you want to chat!

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
Load Comments