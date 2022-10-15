Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Go 3: Battle of the 2-in-1s

If you’re looking to buy a new Windows 11-powered Microsoft Surface in 2022, you’ll probably come across two devices. There’s the new Surface Pro 9, which is Microsoft’s flagship 2-in-1 with the very best specs, and the Surface Go 3, Microsoft’s most affordable tablet. These devices fit the needs of two very different audiences, but if you wonder how they compare, we’re here to help.

In this guide, we’ll look at things like specs and price, performance, display, design, webcams, connectivity, and so much more. We’ll put the two devices side by side and help you decide which Surface is best for you.

Navigate this article:

Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Go 3 Specs & price

Surface Pro 9 Surface Go 3 Processor Surface Pro 9: Consumer:

– 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor

– 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor

Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform Surface Pro 9 Commercial:

– 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U processor

– 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor

Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform Surface Pro 9 With 5G:

Microsoft SQ 3 processor Dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor

Dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y processor Graphics On models with Intel Chip: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

On 5G and Microsoft SQ3 model: Microsoft SQ3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 Intel UHD 615 RAM Surface Pro 9: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM

Surface Pro 9 with 5G: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR3 Storage Surace Pro 9: Removable (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Surface Pro 9 with 5G: Removable (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB eMMC drive: 64GB

SSD drive: 128GB Display 13-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920) display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, touch, Surface Pen support 10.5-inch PixelSense Display (1920 x 1280), touch, Surface Pen support Audio & Mics Surface Pro 9:

– Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Voice

Clarity

Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Voice Clarity Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

– Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity & Windows Studio Effects (Voice

Focus)

Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity & Windows Studio Effects (Voice Focus) 2W stereo speakers 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

Enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics Webcam Surface Pro 9:

– Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video +

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video

Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video + 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

–Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video & Windows Studio Effects (Portrait

Blur, Automatic Framing, Eye Contact) +

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video

8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video Biometric authentication Windows Hello IR camera Windows Hello IR camera Battery 47.7 Wh battery on all models Battery Capacity Nominal (WH) 28.0 Ports Surface Pro 9:

– 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4

– 1 x Surface Connect port

– 1 x Surface Keyboard port

2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 1 x Surface Connect port 1 x Surface Keyboard port Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

– 1 x nano SIM

– 2 x USB-C 3.2

– 1 x Surface Connect port

– 1 x Surface Keyboard port 1 x USB-C

3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x Surface Connect port

Surface Type Cover Port

MicroSDXC Card Reader

LTE Advanced: Nano SIM tray Connectivity Surface Pro 9:

– Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible

– Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

– Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible

– Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

– Location: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou Support

– NanoSIM and eSIM11 support Supports 5G Wi-Fi 6: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

LTE Advanced: Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 LTE modem

LTE Advanced: Up to 600 Mbps LTE Advanced3 with nanoSIM support. Bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66

LTE Advanced: Assisted GPS and GLONASS support

LTE Advanced: eSIM support Colors Colors: Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Forest

(Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest only available on Wi-Fi SKUs) Platinum

Matte Black Size (WxDxH) Surface Pro 9 Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches

Surface Pro 9 with 5G Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches Weight Surface Pro 9 Weight: 1.94 pounds (879g)

Surface Pro 9 with 5G Weight: 1.95 pounds (883g) mmWave, or 1.94 pounds (878g) Sub Wi-Fi: 1.2 pounds (544g)

LTE Advanced: 1.22 pounds (553g) Price From $999 From $399

Performance: The Surface Pro 9 wins

If you want a Surface for the best performance, it’s hard not to choose the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Go 3 is a great system for everyday web browsing, but it’s very underpowered when you compare it to the Surface Pro 9. That’s because the Surface Pro 9 comes with Intel’s latest and greatest 12th-generation Core processors. The Surface Go 3 has much slower dual-core Pentium or Core i3 processors. The Surface Go 3 is stuck with older intel HD graphics, but the Surface Pro 9 packs Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, making it a better machine for light gaming and even photo editing.

In talking about the processors, let’s go first to the better device. The Surface Pro 9 has what’s known as Intel U-series chips. These chips run at 15 watts and benefit from the performance and efficiency cores. In fact, the Surface Pro 9’s top chip, the Intel Core i7-1255U processor, has a total of 10 cores — two for performance and eight for efficiency. This helps you get good battery life, as well as good performance when running a lot of browser tabs, or doing things like light video editing or light gaming. This is a great machine for tasks that go beyond basic productivity.

On the other hand, the Surface Go 3 has lower-end Pentium or Core i3 processors. This CPU is dual-core but has no performance or efficiency cores. We suggest not buying the Intel Pentium model of the Surface Go 3 because that’s not a good CPU if you plan to go beyond basic web browsing and juggling four or so tabs in your web browser. If you want a Surface Go 3, the Core i3 model is the one you’d want to buy since it’s much more powerful. Even so, it’s still not as good as what you’d get with the Surface Pro 9’s Core i7 or Core i5 12th gen CPUs.

We also want to discuss the RAM and storage. The Surface Pro 9 comes with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM. The Surface Go 3, meanwhile, only maxes out with 8GB. These days, webpages are becoming more sophisticated, and apps pull a lot of RAM from your system. The more RAM, the better, so it’s hard to suggest the Surface Go 3, as the low RAM will slow it down. And on storage? The Surface Go 3 has slower eMMC storage on the base model, but a traditional SSD on the high-end model. We’d never suggest buying a PC with eMMC storage. It’d be slow to update and boot. The Surface Pro 9 is above the Surface Go 3 in all these areas.

Display: The Surface Pro 9 has a bigger and better display

As with performance, the displays are vastly different. Both are tuned to the 3:2 aspect ratio and support the Surface Pen, but the Surface Go 3’s display is more about being compact and portable. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, is more about sophisticated display technology. With that in mind, the Surface Pro 9 has the better display. But let’s dive a bit deeper, shall we?

You’ll get a much higher resolution with the Surface Pro 9 at 2880 x 1920. It’s also bigger, leaving you more room to multitask, and has a higher 120Hz refresh rate that’ll help webpages scroll better and make Windows 11 feel more alive. Oh, and for artists, the Surface Pro 9 supports haptics, so as you rub a Surface Pen 2 along the screen, you’ll get a pen-to-paper feel in your hands.

The Surface Go 3 has a much smaller display at 10.5 inches and only hits a 1920 x 1280 resolution. For artists and anyone who loves to multitask, that display can get cramped pretty quickly, even with the 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen also doesn’t support haptic feedback with the Surface Pen.

And the speakers next to that display? Well, both are 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The Surface Pro 9 adds Dolby Atmos Voice Clarity for better voice calls, however.

Design: The Surface Go 3 is portable, but the Surface Pro 9 is more colorful

With the overall design of these 2-in-1s, there are two things to note upfront. The Surface Go 3 is a smaller and more portable device. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, is bigger and comes in multiple colors. On this, you’ll need to pick what is more important to you.

Overall, the Surface Go 3 is one of the smallest Windows 2-in-1s. It’s a mere 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches and weighs in at 1.22 pounds. If you compare that to the Surface Pro 9, which is 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches and 1.94 pounds, you’ll feel the difference.

Besides those dimensions, the Surface Go 3 has thicker bezels around the screen, but all four corners are even. It’s a bit more similar to a newer iPad Air. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, has a more immersive screen with slim bezels along two sides, and a small lip at the top and the bottom of the screen. We’ll let you decide which one matters most to you.

On colors, well, the Surface Pro 9 is more colorful. It comes in Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest. (Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest, though, are only available on Wi-Fi SKUs.) The Surface Go 3 is a bit blander, as it just comes in Platinum or Graphite.

Webcam, ports, and connectivity: The Surface Go 3 has microSD slot and a headphone jack

If you consider the webcam, ports, and connectivity on the Surface Go 3 or the Surface Pro 9 in your buying choices, then the good news is that it’s almost even across both machines. The only difference is that the Surface Go 3 benefits from a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, while the Surface Pro 9 benefits from optional 5G and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. Both systems also have great Windows Hello front-facing webcams, though the Surface Pro 9 can record 4K video with the rear webcam and the Surface Go 3 can’t.

The Surface Pro 9, though, has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a Surface Connect port. Thunderbolt 4 is great for those who want fast data transfer speeds and support for eGPUs. The Surface Go 3 only has a single USB-C port, so can’t support those things. However, it has the addition of a headphone jack and microSD slot for storage expansion. If a headphone jack and storage expansion are important for you, then the Surface Go 3 is better.

On connectivity, both devices are great. The Surface Pro 9 has faster Wi-Fi 6E, but the Surface Go 3 is on slower Wi-Fi 6. Both Surface devices also support cellular data, with the Go 3 having an LTE advanced model, and the Pro 9 having the Microsoft SQ3 model with an Arm-based chip that supports 5G. Depending on your area, 5G might not be available for you, but the Pro 9 works with 4G LTE as well.

Final thoughts

In 2022, we find it hard to suggest the Surface Go 3 against the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Go 3 is indeed a great device for the right person who wants a truly portable cheap tablet good enough for basic tasks, but the Surface Pro 9 is much better in so many ways. Of course, money means everything, so if you’re on a budget, you’ll also enjoy the Surface Go 3 since it’s cheap. But if you want to splurge on a more powerful computer, the Surface Pro 9 is best.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 The Surface Go 3 is a great 2-in-1 from Microsoft that's decent for basic computing needs but not much else. See at Best Buy

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) The Surface Pro 9 is a top-tier Windows tablet with Intel or Qualcomm processors, and it comes in multiple colors for the first time ever. See at Best Buy