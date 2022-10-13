Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Pro 8: All the differences, explained

There’s a new flagship Windows 11 2-in-1 in town from Microsoft, and it’s the new Surface Pro 9. This year’s newest Surface Pro brings a jump to Intel CPUs, new color options, and for the first time, a 5G option powered by the custom Arm-based Microsoft SQ3 chip. All of that is great, but it doesn’t look all that different from last year’s Surface Pro 8 at first glance. They share the same dimensions and weight, as well as design. So what are the differences between the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8? Despite some similarities, one Surface is better than another.

Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Pro 8: Specs & price

Surface Pro 9 Surface Pro 8 Processor Surface Pro 9: Consumer:

– 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor

– 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor

Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform Surface Pro 9 Commercial:

– 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U processor

– 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor

Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U processor Options with storage 256 GB and above built on the Intel Evo™ platform Surface Pro 9 With 5G:

Microsoft SQ 3 processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 (up to 4.1GHz, 2-core) (commercial customers only)

Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up 4.2GHz, 4-core)

Intel Core i7-1185G7 (up to 4.9GHz, 4-core) Graphics On models with Intel Chip: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

On 5G and Microsoft SQ3 model: Microsoft SQ3 Adreno 8CX Gen 3 Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM Surface Pro 9: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM

Surface Pro 9 with 5G: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM 8GB

16GB

32GB Storage Surace Pro 9: Removable (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Surface Pro 9 with 5G: Removable (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB Display 13-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920) display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, touch, Surface Pen support 13-inch PixelSense Flow (2880 x 1920) display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, touch, Surface Pen support Audio & Mics Surface Pro 9:

– Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Voice

Clarity

Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Voice Clarity Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

– Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity & Windows Studio Effects (Voice

Focus)

Dual far-field Studio Mics with Voice Clarity & Windows Studio Effects (Voice Focus) 2W stereo speakers Two 2W stereo speakers with Dolby audio Webcam Surface Pro 9:

– Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video +

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video

Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video + 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

–Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

Front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video & Windows Studio Effects (Portrait

Blur, Automatic Framing, Eye Contact) +

10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video 5MP, 1080p front-facing webcam

10MP, 4K/1080p rear-facing camera Biometric authentication Windows Hello IR camera Windows Hello IR camera Battery Surface Pro 9:

Up to 15.5 hours of typical device usage

Up to 15.5 hours of typical device usage Surface Pro 9 with 5G: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage Up to 16 hours of typical device usage Ports Surface Pro 9:

– 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4

– 1 x Surface Connect port

– 1 x Surface Keyboard port

2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 1 x Surface Connect port 1 x Surface Keyboard port Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

– 1 x nano SIM

– 2 x USB-C 3.2

– 1 x Surface Connect port

– 1 x Surface Keyboard port 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

Surface Connect port

3,5mm headphone jack Connectivity Surface Pro 9:

– Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible

– Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology Surface Pro 9 with 5G:

– Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax compatible

– Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology

– Location: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou Support

– NanoSIM and eSIM11 support Supports 5G Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1

Optional: LTE (Qualcomm Snapdragon X20) Colors Colors: Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, Forest

(Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest only available on Wi-Fi SKUs) Platinum

Graphite Size (WxDxH) Surface Pro 9 Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches

Surface Pro 9 with 5G Dimensions: 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Weight Surface Pro 9 Weight: 1.94 pounds (879g)

Surface Pro 9 with 5G Weight: 1.95 pounds (883g) mmWave, or 1.94 pounds (878g) Sub 1.96 pounds (889 grams) Price From $999 From $1,099.99

Performance: The Surface Pro 9 will perform better

With all those specs out of the way, let’s talk about performance. Based on my experience with the Surface Pro 8, I think the Surface Pro 9 will perform a lot better. I expect performance similar to that of a ThinkPad X13 on the 5G version of the Surface Pro 9 since the Microsoft SQ3 is based on the Snapdragon 8cX Gen 3.

But let’s go deeper. First, the Surface Pro 8 has last-generation CPUs, while the Intel Surface Pro 9 has the latest Intel CPUs and benefits from newer chip technology. I always suggest buying a device with the latest CPUs when possible since you’ll almost always get better performance.

The options on the Surface Pro 8 include the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 or the Intel Core i7-1185G7. These chips run at 28 watts and have four cores and eight threads. The Surface Pro 9, meanwhile, sees a jump to the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor or Intel Core i7-1255U processor on consumer models. Enterprise models are getting the Intel Core i5-1245U or the Intel Core i7-1265U.

These newer Intel chips run at a lower wattage (15 watts) versus their last-generation counterparts. That means longer battery life on the Surface Pro 9 over the Surface Pro 8. However, the new 12th-generation Intel CPUs also have more cores. Both the Core i5 and Core i7 Surface Pro 9 consumer models have 10 cores (two performance and eight efficient cores), whereas the 11th generation chips maxed out at four. The 12-generation chips also have 12 threads.

That means improved performance on the Surface Pro 9, but probably not as much compared to Intel P-series chips Microsoft was once rumored to include. Either way, your device will better manage multitasking and CPU-intensive tasks. The performance cores on the Surface Pro 9 can handle heavy tasks like light video editing or juggling tabs in Chrome. Efficiency cores, meanwhile, can handle background tasks like Windows 11 processes. It all helps for better efficiency, as I’ve found in 12th Gen laptops that I’ve reviewed this year. Of course, the older Intel chips in the Surface Pro 8 are also fine. It’ll still get you through a web-based workflow without issue. But in 2022, 12th Gen Intel is the new standard in all laptops.

On the other hand, be prepared to feel big performance differences with the Surface Pro 9 with 5G if you used the last generation Surface Pro X. Since the chip inside is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cX Gen 3, I expect similar performance to that of the ThinkPad X13s, which is my daily driver. Of course, you might run into app compatibility issues because of Windows on Arm, but I think the new Surface Pro 9 with 5G chip should be close to a 10th or 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU. My colleague talked about this in his review of the ThinkPad X13s.

Display: It’s an even match

The display across both the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 is identical, so you’re not missing out on any display technology by going for one model or the other. Both are 13-inch PixelSense Flow displays tuned to 2880 x 1920 resolution. Both support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, touch, and have Surface Pen support with haptic feedback as you slide the pen on the screen. And yes, both displays have slim bezels around the sides.

It’s hard to beat Microsoft’s Surface display technology. Considering the high brightness range and the 3:2 aspect ratio, I love using my Surface Pro 8 for work, and I think the Surface Pro 9 will work just as well. And the speakers next to that display? Both systems have 2-watt stereo speakers. They’re tuned by Dolby Audio, for an added immersive feeling.

Design: I like the newer colors on the Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 8 delivered a major redesign with much slimmer bezels. The Type Cover keyboard also picked up a design similar to the Surface Pro X, with a slot for the Surface Slim Pen or Surface Slim Pen 2. This carries over to the Surface Pro 9.

On both modes, you’ll find all of that, plus the usual kickstand on the back, which can help you use the Surface Pro on your lap or desk. Both devices are also the same size at 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches. The weight is also the same for the end user, at 1.94 pounds on the Pro 9 and 1.96 pounds on the Pro 8. You even can still upgrade the SSD by going under the kickstand to eject it.

The only new Surface Pro 9 design aspects are the new color options. I really like the new colors; it reminds me of what Apple did with the MacBook Air’s new color variations. The Surface Pro 9 now comes in Platinum, Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest. The Graphite, Sapphire, and Forest are only available on Wi-Fi models, though. The new Forest color is amazing, and one of the most unique on a computer I’ve seen in 2022.

Webcam, ports, and connectivity: The Surface Pro 9 has 5G and no headphone jack

If you consider the webcam, ports, and connectivity across both of these models, the Surface Pro 9 wins out for two reasons. Most of these features are nearly identical again between the two models. Both have two Thunderbolt 4 ports (it’s just USB-C on the 5G model), as well as a Surface Connect port. Both systems also have 1080p front-facing Windows Hello webcams and 10MP rear-facing webcams that can shoot 4K video.

However, the Surface Pro 8 has a headphone jack, which you won’t find on the new Surface Pro 9. It’s an omission that’s not surprising to me. The Surface Pro X never had a headphone jack, and a newer laptop, the XPS 13 Plus, doesn’t have one either.

Other than that, the Surface Pro 9 also supports 5G if you opt to buy the Microsoft SQ3 model. This is the first Surface to support 5G connectivity. Before, connectivity maxed out with 4G LTE. I went without internet for two days once, and I would have appreciated having a Surface Pro with 5G to stay connected.

Oh, and do note that only the 5G-enabled Surface Pro 9 has some webcam magic under the hood. It supports Windows Studio Effects, which includes portrait blur, automatic framing, as well as eye contact. This will help you look better on your Zoom, Skype, or Teams calls.

Final thoughts: Buy the Surface Pro 9

If it were up to me, I’d buy the Surface Pro 9 right now. The Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1, and it’s very cheap when on sale, but the Surface Pro 9 is the latest and greatest Surface from Microsoft. It’s almost identical to the Surface Pro 8 but has newer CPUs, comes in more striking colors, and offers a 5G option if you want it. Of course, not everyone likes Surface, and there are many other great laptop options on the market.

