If you're looking for a hybrid computing device, look no further than the Surface Pro 11. It's one of the best laptops / tablets that you can buy. Not only is it sleek and incredibly light, but it also delivers tons of power thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. While it's normally priced at $1,000, it can now be had for less, with a $200 discount that knocks it down to its lowest price to date at $800.

What's great about the Surface Pro 11?

Let's be clear, the Surface Pro 11 is not a perfect device. But it gets the most important things right that are going to affect your day-to-day use. Not only do you get a lovely 13-inch screen, but it's also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processor.

This particular model has 16GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of internal storage. Of course, if you want, you can always upgrade the storage by purchasing a larger M.2 SSD and installing it yourself. We have a great guide on how to do it and it will save you quite a bit.

When it comes to other features, the Surface Pro has two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also offers excellent battery life, with up to 14 hours of use, and can quickly charge supporting up to 65W.

You also get a 10MP camera on the rear, and 5MP front-facing camera as well, which should be great for videocalls. The Surface Pro also has an IR camera as well for Windows Hello face identification. For the most part, this is a pretty good laptop / tablet.

It can handle most things you throw at it and does so in a slim and light package. And while it's usually priced at $1,000, it can now be had for less. Just don't miss out on this deal because it won't be around for much longer.