Surface Pro 11 $1050 $1400 Save $350 The Surface Pro 11 is a fantastic device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset. You also get a vibrant OLED display, along with a sizable discount that knocks $350 off for a limited time. $1050 at Amazon

The Surface Pro is one of the best laptops that you can buy. At the same time, it is also one of the best tablets that you can buy as well. Regardless of how you choose to use it, the Surface Pro 11 is a fantastic option if you're looking for something thin, lightweight, and with tons of power. With that said, the Surface Pro 11 is now on sale, with a serious discount that knocks $350 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Surface Pro 11?