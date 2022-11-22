The Surface Pro X has longer battery life than other Windows tablets, and also has a sleek design. It is on sale for $600.

A lot of Windows laptops and tablets you'll see for sale during Black Friday sport either Intel or AMD CPUs. One of the unique, though, is the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It features a custom Arm-based Microsoft SQ1 System on Chip which gets you long battery life and great standby, and instant wake from sleep features. Usually, this Windows tablet sells for $900, but Best Buy's early deals now bring it down to $600, for a savings of $300.

The specific version on sale comes configured with 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of storage. A Type Cover keyboard, as well as a Surface Pen, are not included in the price, though. You can use the money saved with this sale to invest in those as separate purchases if you intend to use the Surface Pro X as a laptop replacement.

There's a lot to like about the Surface Pro X, on its own as a tablet. Similar to the new Surface Pro 9, it has super slim bezels along the 13.3-inch screen. You'll feel immersed when you pull out the kickstand to watch movies on the device, and there will be a minimal visual distraction. With advancements made to tablet mode and Snap Layouts in Windows 11, you also can touch and drag around open windows and multitask with multiple windows on your screen, even without a keyboard. Many popular social media apps and games are also available in the Microsoft Store, too, and will be fun to play on this device.

