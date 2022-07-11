You can get a Surface Pro X with LTE for just $699 right now

If you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to buy a Surface Pro X, right now might be it. Best Buy is slashing up to $300 off the price of Microsoft’s Arm-based tablet, and that even includes some of the more entry-level models. In fact, you can buy the base-level Surface Pro X with LTE for just $699.99 – $300 below its official price. That’s one of cheapest LTE-enabled Windows devices around, and it’s even more notable considering the high-end specs packed in here.

The Surface Pro X is powered by a Microsoft SQ1 chipset, which is a tweaked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx. Admittedly, that’s not the newest processor around, but it’s still got solid performance, and that’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, at least at the base level. You can upgrade to 256GB if you want some extra storage, and you still get $300 off. These are both Matte Black versions, but you can find Platinum models at Best Buy as well, also with up to a $300 discount.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Surface Pro X (SQ1, LTE) The Surface Pro X is a very thin and light Arm-based tablet with a sharp 13-inch display and a high-end processor. It's $300 off, so you can get it starting for less than $700. See at Best Buy

If you want an Arm-based device from Microsoft, this is still one of the best options around, and for this price, it’s absolutely worth checking out. It’s lightweight and it has solid performance, so the investment is justified.

However, if you’re not necessarily interested in the Pro X, Best Buy has a few more deals on other Surface devices, which you can check out below:

Surface Pro 8 ($250 off) The Surface Pro 8 is a premium tablet with a 13-inch screen and 11th-generation Intel Core processors. Usually starting at $1,099.99, you can now have it for just $849.99. See at Best Buy

Surface Pro 7+ ($330 off) The Surface Pro 7+ has similar internal specs to the Pro 8, buit has the more classic Surface design with a smaller screen. This pack includes a Type Cover, and it costs just $699.99. See at Best Buy

A notable one is the Surface Pro 8, which has a few configurations on sale. Potentially the most notable is the entry-level model, which has an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, all for $849.99, a $250 discount on its usual price.

If you’re ok with the more classic design, the Surface Pro 7+ is discounted by as much as $330, and it actually includes a Type Cover, so you can get the full pack for just $699.99 – while having the same internal specs as the Pro 8.

Finally, the Surface Laptop 4 offers a more traditional laptop experience, and it’s also discounted by up to $300. The discounts depend on the configuration you choose, but you can get the laptop starting at just $699.99, which is a welcome reduction in the entry barrier. If you want something a bit more unique, you can also check out the Surface Laptop Studio, which is also up to $300 off its regular price.

With Amazon Prime Day around the corner and many other companies trying to compete for attention, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on our Prime Day deals hub if you want to save some money on tech.