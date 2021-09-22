Surface Pro X: Specs, price, and everything you need to know

Microsoft has just announced a new Wi-Fi only configuration of its Surface Pro X tablet. This brings down the price point by $100, as the Surface Pro X was actually a fairly expensive device. While you could get an Intel-powered Surface Pro for around $700, the Surface Pro X started at $999. Of course, with the launch of the Surface Pro 8, the Intel-powered model is much more expensive.

The product itself was originally meant to be a next-gen Surface device, with a bigger screen, thinner chassis, and 4G LTE. While it still holds up in some ways, it’s been a long time since it’s received a proper refresh.

Specs

Surface Pro X Specs Processor Microsoft SQ 1

Microsoft SQ 2 Body 11.3 in x 8.2 in x 0.28 in (287 mm x 208 mm x 7.3 mm), 1.7 lbs (774g) Display Screen: 13” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 2880×1920 (267 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch Memory 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM Graphics Microsoft SQ 1 Adreno 685 GPU

Microsoft SQ 2 Adreno 690 GPU Storage Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128, 256, or 512GB Ports 2 x USB-C 1 x Surface Connect port Surface Keyboard port 1 x nano SIM Compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction Security Firmware TPM chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Cameras, video, and audio Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing) 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video Dual far-field Studio Mics 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound OS Windows 11 Home on ARM Connectivity Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac compatible Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem Up to Gigabit LTE Advanced Pro with nanoSIM and eSIM support. LTE Bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66 Assisted GPS and GLONASS support Exterior Casing: Signature anodized aluminum with carbon composite fanless thermal cooling Colors: Matte Black, Platinum Physical buttons: Volume, Power

The Surface Pro X originally came out on October 2nd 2019, so it’s been around for a while. The following year, Microsoft refreshed it by putting a new SQ2 processor in the higher-end SKUs. However, the new processor was just an overclocked version of the first one.

Now, we’re seeing a second refresh, and it’s also a minor one. It’s the same model we had previously, but it’s Wi-Fi only so it’s less expensive. That one will be available on October 5th, coinciding with the launch of Windows 11, but you can pre-order it now.

What is the price of the Surface Pro X?

The Surface Pro X, with the new additions to the family, starts at $899.99. The old models are the same price as before, so you can still get 4G LTE with 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an SQ1 processor for $999.99. That can get bumped up to a 256GB SSD at $1,299.99.

Then there are the SKUs that have the SQ2 processor. For 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, that will run you $1,499.99, and to bump it up to a 512GB SSD, that will run you $1,799.99.

What’s new in the Surface Pro X?

A Wi-Fi only model

That’s quite literally it. A year ago, the Surface Pro X was refreshed with a minor spec bump, and now it’s being refreshed with a model that doesn’t have 4G LTE connectivity.

This brings the price point down by $100. Indeed, when the Surface Pro X was flashy and new, two years ago, $999.99 seemed fine as a starting point. These days, when the product is badly in need of a proper refresh, that price seems like a bit much.

Where can I buy the Surface Pro X?

Here in the United States, you can purchase the Surface Pro X from the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Surface Pro X FAQ

Does the Surface Pro X have Thunderbolt 4? No. Right now, Thunderbolt is still very much a thing for Intel PCs. The only ARM-powered PCs to get Thunderbolt are Apple Silicon MacBooks. You’ll see USB 4 with Windows on ARM soon enough, but you might have to wait for the Surface Pro X 2 to get it. Thunderbolt 4 provides certain benefits like the ability to connect an external GPU. Unfortunately, external GPUs don’t work with ARM anyway; the drivers aren’t there. Dual 4K monitors are nice, but you can use the pair of USB Type-C ports for that.

What regions is the Surface Pro X available in? The Surface Pro X is available in the following countries:

Does the Surface Pro X have 5G or 4G LTE? While the rest of the market has moved on to 5G, Microsoft is still sticking with 4G LTE in the Surface Pro X. This is likely just because the product, despite some minor refreshes, is two years old. Presumably, the Surface Pro X 2 will have 5G support. Integrated cellular connectivity has long been a value proposition for Windows on ARM. The Surface Pro X was the first ever Surface device, where every SKU offered 4G LTE, although that’s changed now that there’s a Wi-Fi only model. If you do get the 4G LTE version, it supports the following bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66

Does the Surface Pro X come with Windows 11? The new Wi-Fi only configuration will ship with Windows 11, as it’s technically a Windows 11 launch device. The SKUs that have been around for one or two years will ship with Windows 11 eventually. The same thing happened with the Surface Pro 3 back when Windows 10 came out. Here’s how it will work. Microsoft is going to start loading Windows 11 onto new machines that it manufactures. However, it has a whole bunch of Windows 10 machines that it’s already manufactured. On top of that, it still has to cater to businesses that don’t want to move to Windows 11 just yet.

Does the Surface Pro X come with the pen and keyboard? No. Microsoft never ships Surface products with the pen and keyboard. However, you have options, and there are always bundles that are sold by Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and so on. Microsoft sells the Surface Pro X Essentials Bundle, which comes with the tablet, the keyboard, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Complete. There doesn’t seem to be a pen in that one though. There’s also the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen Bundle for $269.99. You can also buy the pen and keyboard separately, grabbing the keyboard for $139.99 and the pen for $144.99. However, if you don’t buy the pen and keyboard together, the keyboard doesn’t come with the pen garage.

Does the Surface Pro X come with a charger? The Microsoft Surface Pro X comes with a 65W charger that connects via the Surface Connect port. You could use one of the older 45W chargers that shipped with the Surface Pro, but you won’t get fast charging. Also, you can obviously charge with one of the two USB Type-C ports. Any standard 45W or 65W laptop charger will do the trick.

What configurations is the Surface Pro X available in? The Surface Pro X is now available in eight configurations: Processor RAM Storage Color LTE SQ1 8GB 128GB Platinum No SQ1 8GB 128GB Black Yes SQ1 8GB 128GB Platinum No SQ1 8GB 128GB Black Yes SQ2 16GB 128GB Platinum No SQ2 16GB 256GB Platinum / Black Yes SQ2 16GB 256GB Platinum No SQ2 16GB 512GB Platinum / Black Yes

What colors does the Surface Pro X come in? The tablet comes in either Black or Platinum. It still has something of a different look than the Intel-powered Surface Pro, since the Pro X is made out of aluminum instead of magnesium. This actually opens up the door for more colors if Microsoft ever chooses to go that route. Indeed, the Surface Laptop has been produced in a ton of beautiful colors like Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, Ice Blue, and Sandstone, all thanks to anodized aluminum. Of course, you can also customize your Surface Pro X’s look with different color keyboards. This was another thing that was new with the SQ2 refresh, as before that, the keyboard only came in black.

Does the Surface Pro X have a good webcam? Yes. With the exception of the Surface Laptop, Microsoft has been using great webcams in its products for years. The front camera is 5MP with support for 1080p video, and the rear camera is 10MP with support for recording 4K video. Aside from that, one of the benefits of the ARM processor is AI features. For example, the camera supports gaze correction. Using artificial intelligence, it can make it appear that you’re looking into the camera. If you’ve ever been on a call reading something off your screen, this can help.

Does the Surface Pro X have Windows Hello? Yes. It has an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. In fact, every Surface that’s hit the market since the release of Windows 10 has had an IR camera, with the exception of the Surface Laptop Go. That device had a fingerprint reader instead, with Microsoft citing the smaller top bezel as a reason for not being able to fit an IR camera.

Does the Surface Pro X run Android apps? Not at launch. When Microsoft announced Windows 11 on June 24th, it did say that Android app support was coming for the new OS. Unfortunately, it’s been delayed. If you’re on the Windows Insider Program, you’ll be able to test out Android apps on Windows 11 later this year. Microsoft hasn’t provided an update on when the feature is coming to non-Insiders.

What apps does the Surface Pro X support? If you’re on Windows 11, the Surface Pro X should support all of the apps that you’re used to. What Windows 11 adds is x64 emulation. Previously, that emulation was limited to 32-bit apps. Of course, there’s a performance impact that comes with emulated apps, so you’ll want to run native apps where possible. For a web browser, that would either be Microsoft Edge or Mozilla Firefox, and there are other native apps as well. Adobe Photoshop is native now, as is Zoom and Teams. Most UWP apps are good to go as well.