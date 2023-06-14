Microsoft is taking another step in making its Surface devices more easily repairable. Starting today, consumers can buy repair and replacement parts for Surface devices through the Microsoft Store, making it easier for anyone to repair their own device without going through Microsoft support or a certified technician. Anyone can buy these parts, and repair guides are also available on the company's website.

Repair parts are available for a lot of Surface devices. In the Surface Pro lineup, the Pro 7, Pro 8, Pro 9, and Pro 9 with 5G are all supported. For the Surface Laptop line, you can find parts going from the Surface Laptop 3 to the latest model, the Laptop 5. The Surface Laptop Go 2 and Laptop Studio are also supported. Finally, the Surface Studio 2+ is supported as well. Interestingly, the Surface Go line is entirely absent, so you're out of luck on that front. The Surface Duo phones are also not mentioned anywhere.

While many devices are supported, the parts you can find depend on the model you have. For example, Surface Pro 7 users can only buy a replacement kickstand for their device. However, if you have a Surface Pro 9, you can find a display, USB-C ports, cameras, speakers, and much more. Generally speaking, the latest models have a lot more replacement parts available, so Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 users benefit the most from this launch.

Back in 2021, Microsoft announced it was making some repair tools for its devices available through iFixit, making it easier for repair shops to conduct repairs on Surface devices, and expanding the possibilities for consumers that needed a repair and didn't want to pay Microsoft for it. This announcement takes things to the next level, with parts anyone can purchase and guides available to the public. The tools needed to replace these parts continue to be available through iFixit, so anyone can have access to them and make their own repairs if they prefer going that route.

Customer-accessible repairability has been a big talking point over the last few years as electronic devices have become more and more integrated and harder to repair. It's always great to see companies go in the opposite direction and actually make things easier for consumers. You can find the Surface repair parts and check the service guides on Microsoft's website, and find the tools necessary for the repairs on iFixit.