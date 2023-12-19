Surfshark If you want a great torrenting VPN that’s also cheap, it’s definitely worth checking out Surfshark. It has so much to offer, including an unlimited device policy, robust security, easy-to-use apps, and P2P-friendly servers. See at Surfshark

The popularity of VPNs (Virtual Private Network) has exploded over the past few years, and for good reasons. Despite being able to unlock a wealth of new content online, perhaps one of the most important reasons to use a VPN is for security. If unfamiliar with how a VPN works, it basically creates a secure connection, routing your data to a remote encrypted server. That means, no matter where you are, your data is safe and can be kept out of view of potentially prying eyes.

Of course, there's always the decision to make when it comes to which service provider. Luckily, we've assembled a list of the best VPN providers in 2023, making it easier to choose which service is right for you. With that said, Surfshark is now having a sale that knocks 84% off its usual price, and is also throwing in four months of service for free. That means you'll get 24 months of service for just $3.99 per month. You'll also get added benefits like antivirus, data removal tools, and more.

While this type of security might not be necessary at home or the office, it's something that you want use if you're trying to be extra cautious or are using public hotspots or Wi-Fi networks. In addition to providing an added layer of security, VPNs have the ability to change your location using new IPs. That means you have the ability to unlock new content across the internet from different countries. While this might not mean much to most, if you're someone that loves to maximize their services, this is an excellent way to do so.

Surfshark provides even more value by allowing it to be used on more than just PCs. You can also download the app to compatible devices like tablets and smartphones. Furthermore, the company provides unlimited connections, which means you can keep an unlimited number of your devices secure just by having one subscription. Of course, this holiday deal won't last long so be sure to grab it while you can.