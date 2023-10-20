Source: Surfshark Surfshark If you want a great VPN that’s also cheap, it’s definitely worth checking out Surfshark. It has so much to offer, including an unlimited device policy, robust security, easy-to-use apps, and P2P-friendly servers. See at Surfshark

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are getting more popular than ever, and for good reasons. A VPN provides a buffer between the user and the internet, creating a space that not only can keep your internet location private, but can also unlock previously unavailable content across the internet as well. As you can imagine, there are a lot of options when it comes to VPNs, but if you're looking to pay for the service, Surfshark is one of the best VPNs available, offering impressive features at an extremely affordable price.

With that said, Surfshark's latest promotion can save you up to 86%. In addition, the company is also throwing in up to five months of service for free when you subscribe for two years. Although there are different tiers of service, no matter which one you choose, you're going to be getting a great deal and excellent service. So if you've been thinking about subscribing to a VPN service, now's a great time.

What's great about Surfshark VPN?

Security is probably the most important aspect of a VPN and Surfshark doesn't disappoint with over 100 server locations all around the world to keep your IP safe. Of course, this service can also provide you access to content from other regions and is great for streaming services thanks to its reliable connection and excellent speeds.

Perhaps best of all, you can use Surfshark on all your devices, whether it's a computer with Windows or Mac, Android smartphone, iPad, or even Linux PC, you're going to be covered. And what really takes things over the top is that you can use this on an unlimited amount of devices, which means you can protect all your devices.

Why buy Surfshark VPN?

Surfshark has three tiers of its VPN service: Starter, One, and One+. When it comes to the basic Starter service, you're going to gain access to the company's secure VPN service, ad blocker, and cookie pop-up blocker. The company is offering this tier for $2.21 per month, which is 86% off its normal price. Plus with this tier, it's throwing in three months of service for free. So for 27 months of service, you're going to be paying just $59.76, which is a fantastic price.

If you're looking to get a little more from your VPN service, you can always opt for the One and One+ tiers. With Surfshark One, you're going to be getting the same great features as the Starter, but with added benefits like antivirus and anti malware protection, webcam protection, alerts for credit card and email breaches, name and email generators. You can bump up to One+ for a little more and gain access to data removal services that'll keep your personal information off those pesky websites.

As far pricing, you're looking at $2.73 per month for Surfshark One, and $4.11 per month for One+. With One, you're going to save 85% off the normal price, and One+ you'll be saving 80% and getting five months of service for free. As stated before, regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting excellent protection online from a service provider you can trust.