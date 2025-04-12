Summary Glass allows for intricate details due to laser's precision. Experiment with power and speed for best results.

Cork's porous surface offers deep etching opportunities. Clean beforehand and wipe after engraving for clear designs.

Denim can be laser engraved for unique patterns. Test settings first and match personal taste with power and speed adjustments.

Laser engraving may seem like a process reserved for specialized workshops, but there are many materials you can work with right from home. It can be fun to personalize various items and explore fresh crafting possibilities. Whether you enjoy creating practical objects or purely decorative pieces, these unexpected surfaces offer room for detailed designs and unique finishes. Here are some of my favorite surprising materials to consider for your next laser engraving adventure.

5 Elevate glass surfaces with engraved elegance

Discover the magic of etching intricate designs on glass