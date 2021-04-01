Suunto 7 gets a big update with sleep tracking and turn-by-turn navigation

The Suunto 7 is getting a major software update that adds a number of new features and improvements to the WearOS-powered smartwatch. Out of the box, the Suunto 7 lacked many capabilities that are deemed absolutely essential for a smartwatch. But this new update will finally bring the smartwatch in parity with the competition.

One of the most important features (via Wareable) this new update brings is sleep tracking which was surprisingly missing from the smartwatch. The sleep tracking feature will provide a detailed sleep analysis, including sleep duration, sleep quality, and various sleep stages.

Next up, the update also adds 24/7 heart rate tracking along with a heart rate graph in the Suunto app showing how your heart rate changed throughout the day.

There is also a new health-tracking feature called “Body Resources,” which combines data on sleep, daily activity, and stress to provide you an estimate of your body resources. This is similar to Garmin’s Body Battery feature. Finally, the update is also adding support for turn-by-turn navigation alerts powered by Komoot.

The full update changelog is as below:

Sleep (duration and stages)

Body resources (see how sleep, daily activity and stress affect your body resources throughout the day)

Daily heart rate (quickly check your current heart rate and follow a 24 hour heart rate graph to see how your heart rate changes throughout the day when you are active and when you rest)

Turn-by-turn navigation alerts powered by komoot (Not available in China)

The new software update will start rolling out to the Suunto 7 smartwatch from April 19.

Suunto is also bringing a special “Titanium Edition” of the Suunto 7 smartwatch. The watch is available for pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale on April 21.

Launched at CES 2020 last year, the Suunto 7 is a rugged WearOS smartwatch from the Finish company Suunto Oy. The watch is powered by the Snapdragon 3100 platform and comes with up to 70+ sports modes and an in-built GPS.