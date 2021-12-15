Swift Playgrounds now allows you to build and publish apps on your iPad

Swift Playgrounds was first revealed during WWDC in 2016. The app initially would only work on iPads, but Apple has recently expanded support to include macOS, too. Last June, the company announced during WWDC21 that Swift Playgrounds 4 would allow iPadOS users to publish iOS apps directly from their iPads, without needing Xcode on a Mac. The wait is finally over, as version 4 of the app is now available on the App Store.

MacRumors has reported that Swift Playgrounds 4 is finally available to iPad users. The update allows you to independently build apps and publish them to the App Store without needing a Mac. This change brings the tablet a step closer to becoming a PC replacement, as Apple markets the device. The full changelog of the update is:

Swift Playgrounds 4.0 features: – Build iPhone and iPad apps with SwiftUI right on your iPad (requires iPadOS 15.2 or later) – App Store Connect integration lets you upload your finished app to the App Store – App Preview shows live updates as you make changes to your app – Full-screen preview lets you see your app edge-to-edge – Smart, inline code suggestions help you write code quickly and accurately – App Projects make it easy to move projects to Xcode and back – Project-wide search finds results across multiple files – Snippets Library provides hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols, and colors – Swift Package support lets you include publicly-available code to enhance your apps

It’s worth mentioning, though, that building and submitting apps to App Store Connect requires iPadOS 15.2. The software update was released earlier this week, and it should show up on your iPad if it’s compatible. Swift Playgrounds remains a free software that anyone can take advantage of. However, to submit apps to the store, you would need an Apple Developer account, which costs $99 per year.

